"Pretty easy for me" - Tom Brady fairly confident about upcoming NFL season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is looking forward to the upcoming NFL season. The 44-year-old will embark on a remarkable 23rd season after coming out of a 40-day retirement just months ago.

While the NFL offseason is in full swing, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is enjoying some time off before getting into the rigors of professional football.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

The legendary quarterback spoke to People about his offseason plans and he revealed that life is much easier during the football season.

"I love that, so in the end, that's pretty easy for me to do. When I get to football season, life is so much easier. I'm in one place, focused with my one group of teammates."

Much was made of the 44-year-old's decision to retire and then unretire in the space of 40 days, but it appears that he is now going full steam ahead and is looking forward to the upcoming season.

How will Tom Brady fare in his 23rd season?

Tom Brady is back for another season

At the ripe old age of 44, the legendary quarterback is showing zero signs of slowing down on the field. His production has been at its peak, especially last season. He threw for a league-high 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. He was for many, the MVP for the season.

His play at times last season was simply sensational and with each passing week that fans wanted to see a drop off in performance, Brady continued on his breathtaking pace.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely to be one of the favorites for the Super Bowl. Other favorites include the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, the LA Rams, and the Green Bay Packers, for their division.

As we know, both the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers are rebuilding. But the New Orleans Saints could prove to be a thorn in the 44-year-old's side as they have been over the last two seasons.

The majority of the 2021 roster has returned, so expect much the same in 2022. With Brady getting another year older, will he continue to play at such an incredible level? Or will we see a decline that many have wanted to see in the last two to three years?

Season 2022 for Tom Brady will see him continue to break records and he could even win an unimaginable eighth Super Bowl ring.

