In 2021, Tom Brady was one of the most well-publicized investors in crypto currency and regularly spoke about his belief in the product on social media.

However, 2022 hasn't been kind to the digital currency platform, as the company behind the idea has hit multiple massive crashes this year.

Brady's investments could now be in jeopardy as, according to Gizmodo and The Guardian, the company behind them has been bought out. The buyout has triggered a massive run on withdrawls at a level that is putting the company's ability to pay them back at risk.

At the time of writing, conventional stocks such as the S&5 500 are soaring, with gains approaching five percent or more in some instances. The difference has led some to run a victory lap around those invested in crypto.

Tom Brady's struggles in 2022

This year has been marked by struggles for Tom Brady.

On the field, he lost a playoff game at the end of the 2021 season and is also under .500 in the 2022 season. From a career standpoint, Brady's also faced struggles in deciding what new path to transition to.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet A difficult year in Tampa. But Tom Brady is still Tom Brady. A difficult year in Tampa. But Tom Brady is still Tom Brady.

He eventually settled on signing a deal with FOX for ten years following his retirement from the league. However, that came after a flirtation with retirement and showing an interest in becoming a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins.

As the 2022 season got underway, TB12 showed up for practice, but many felt he wasn't as committed as in years past.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Just when I thought it was impossible, Tom Brady did it AGAIN. Just when I thought it was impossible, Tom Brady did it AGAIN.

In August, Brady missed 11 days due to personal reasons. Later in the season, he skipped town to attend Robert Kraft's wedding the day before a game.

Meanwhile, the quarterback has also struggled and ultimately failed to keep his at-home life alive. Gisele Bundchen and the quarterback divorced midway through the season.

Will Brady overcome his struggles in time to lead a 4-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad into the playoffs? Could this be the final stretch of important games for the quarterback in his life?

