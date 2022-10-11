Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been facing marital problems for a decade: Report

Weeks after the 2022 NFL season began, rumors about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's having serious issues in their marriage continue circulating. The couple have reportedly separated and are reportedly gearing up for a divorce. Their marital troubles, however, might not be recent.

The couple met in 2006, falling in love after a blind date. Making their relationship official soon after, they tied the knot in 2009. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have often opened up about their relationship, always in sync and centred around their family.

However, according to People, Brady and Bundchen have been facing trouble for a decade. The report came after both hired divorce lawyers, most likely to ensure a smooth division of their assets. An anonymous source was quoted by People as saying:

"[The problems] are 10 years old. This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them."

Most rumors have linked Bundchen's unhappiness to Brady playing another season of NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB retired earlier this year, but then recanted his decision. With Brady's career taking the front seat for years, Bundchen was expecting him to focus on their family next.

Unfortunately, that might not be possible with a new NFL season. Not only does it require Tom Brady to focus on footbal, but it also takes up time when he travels.

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen ready to move on?

Despite multiple rumors, both Brady and Bundchen are yet to make a statement on the matter. The 45-year-old star continues to play with the Bucs, while Bundchen is said to be prioritizing her work.

Tom Brady at the Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

Brady and the Bucs last beat the Atlanta Falcons (21-15). He ended up spending the remaining half of the day with his eldest son Jack. The father-son duo went fishing, with Brady sharing a story on Instagram with the perfect caption:

"Great win and a perfect night"

Furthermore, both Brady and Bundchen have been spotted without their wedding rings. This new development was noticed after they reportedly hired divorce attorneys, which was a result of being separated for months.

Brady also acted in a 2022 FIFA World Cup commercial, only appearing for a few seconds. However, one cannot overlook the obvious lack of a ring on his finger.

Bundchen was also spotted at a building with law offices, also having altered her moon and stars tattoo. The new look seems to be a tree, which has branches reaching for the stars.

Apparently, Bundchen got the tattoo after meeting Tom Brady. The change could mean a new chapter in Bundchen's life, one without Brady in it. The 42-year-old model was carrying her laptop, while also avoiding the public eye.

With multiple rumors doing the rounds every day, one can only wait for a final word from either Bundchen or Brady.

