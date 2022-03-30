Tom Brady had a hilarious response to Sean McVay's comments on his retirement

Not everyone was thrilled about Tom Brady coming out of retirement.

When Brady announced his retirement on February 1st, following the 2022 season, it was music to many head coaches' ears. They would never again have to prepare for Tom Brady.

Sean McVay was one of those coaches that was unhappy about Brady coming back and expressed his displeasure.

McVay said this after Brady announced his return:

"Can we get this guy out of the league?"

Brady responded to McVay's quote with a gif of Jonah Hill saying:

"No."

McVay added:

"I was thinking, s--- man, can we get this guy the hell out of this league,"

Brady retired from the game on February 1st following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' divisional round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady's retirement would last less than two months as he came out in early March announcing he would be returning to the game for a 23rd season.

Brady's return was the greatest thing for football, but Brady poses a major headache for every other team. McVay joked that he wants Brady out of the league, but he and 31 other head coaches will have to deal with him for another year.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots Sean McVay and the Rams in Super Bowl LIII

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

It's no surprise that Sean McVay wants Tom Brady out of the league.

The Rams lost to Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. At the time, McVay was the youngest coach to make it to the Super Bowl and was looking for his first Super Bowl victory. Brady was looking for his sixth.

The Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3 in one of the lowest scoring Super Bowls to date, with wide receiver Julian Edelman taking home MVP.

McVay would get a shot at redemption, becoming a Super Bowl champ two years later. This past season, the Rams were NFC champs, while defeating Tom Brady and the Bucs in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Rams earned their second Super Bowl trip in the past five years, facing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams came out on top 23-20 with McVay winning his first Super Bowl and the Rams winning their second in franchise history.

Now that Brady is back, he and the Bucs will be back in Super Bowl contention.

Edited by Adam Dickson