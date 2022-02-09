Tom Brady highlights what the Bengals must do to win Super Bowl 2022

Recently retired quarterback Tom Brady spoke with his fellow co-host Jim Gray on their Let's Go podcast about the upcoming Super Bowl. Brady and Gray talked about the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. And who knows more about playing in a Super Bowl than the seven-time Super Bowl award winner?

He spoke in detail about what the Cincinnati Bengals must do in order to win their franchise's first Lombardi Trophy. He mentioned his experience with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing against the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs, which happened to be the veteran quarterback's last NFL game.

"It's obviously a great game, and to be in this game, that takes a lot of hard work to get to this point. It's a great week of prep. You've got a lot of fun that goes into this, and it's a life-changing moment for so many players, and the Rams, they got a great football team. We played them a few weeks ago. They're very tough to beat, especially if they play the game on their terms. You know, it's one of the great defensive lines in the league.

He went on to detail how Cincinnati should play:

"You know, Cincy's really going to have to run the ball well in order to keep that pass rush from teeing off. Cincy had nine sacks against them when they played Tennessee and still found a way to win. Found a way to win from down 21-3 against Kansas City so, so Cincinnati is very confident they have great skill players.

Then, TB12 discussed how interesting this matchup is, elaborating on all the things that made this upcoming Super Bowl one to watch:

"It's a really unique matchup, you know, one young player, young organization, a young head coach, first time in one of these really big moments, and then you got the Rams who were, you know, different players, but they have a lot of players that was kind of in these moments a few years ago and have kind of been one of the teams to beat the last few years in the NFC." - Tom Brady on the Let's Go podcast

He also went on to talk about the Bengals needing to run the ball to get past the Rams and praised what a young team they have, including head coach Zac Taylor.

Tom Brady addresses retirement on "Let's Go" podcast

While making his weekly Monday appearance on his Let's Go podcast, now retired quarterback Tom Brady spoke about last year's historic Super Bowl win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Kansas City Chiefs. The win was not only Brady's seventh, but also the first team to host and win a Super Bowl on their home turf.

While he and the Buccaneers had hoped to repeat with a trip to another Super Bowl, another home team will be playing on their home field this upcoming weekend.

Amid all the talk surrounding the Super Bowl and his retirement news, he also dropped another bombshell by saying he won't rule out a comeback. So, will the greatest quarterback in NFL history get the urge to return the field sometime in the near future? Football fans will be waiting on the edge of their seats.

