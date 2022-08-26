Did Tom Brady leak Jon Gruden's homophobic emails? Mike Florio addresses crazy rumor

Tom Brady and Jon Gruden have both been in the news this week as UFC owner Dana White has revealed that the two were nearly put together on the same team in 2020. Gruden dismissed the idea at the time, putting Brady on a path that would take him to the Buccaneers. However, a new theory linking the two together has been circling the internet.

Rumors have it that the quarterback had massive interest in the Raiders but upon getting rejected by Jon Gruden, he instigated the release of Gruden's emails. The emails eventually got him fired due to their derogatory and homophobic nature. Speaking on Pro Football Talk, NFL analyst Mike Florio addressed the rumors, effectively writing them off:

"Second craziest theory of the week behind 'Tom Brady was on The Masked Singer' is that Tom Brady leaked the Jon Gruden emails because Gruden put the kibosh on Brady going to the Raiders. There's no way that happened. But I've had people actually ask me that question."

Tom Brady's career since 2020

The quarterback didn't make it to the Raiders, but he did find a new home. At the time, the quarterback had decided it was time to end things in New England on the heels of an early post-season loss to the Tennessee Titans. While it didn't work out with the Raiders, he eventually found himself in Tampa Bay.

At the time, many had doubts about his ability to repeat his success from the Patriots. At first, detractors circled the wagons as the team failed to win the division but made the Wild Card round. He went on to fight through the playoffs and eventually won the Super Bowl.

With the win, he became the second starting quarterback in NFL history to win the Super Bowl with two separate teams. In 2021, expectations remained high. However, the team fell in the postseason to the Los Angeles Rams. That's when things took a turn for the quarterback.

He retired from the league soon after only to return six weeks later. He was rumored to be close to becoming a minority owner of the Dolphins, but the plans ultimately fell through due to Brian Flores' lawsuit. Since then, he has signed a deal with FOX to call games for the network following his eventual retirement from the league.

The quarterback has also missed time this preseason due to unknown reasons, fueling speculation that this will be his final season. Will he move on after the conclusion of the 2022 season?

