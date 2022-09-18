"I’ve been dealing with it for a long time" - Tom Brady opens up about constant media attention towards his rumored rift with Gisele Bundchen

Quarterback Tom Brady has been in the headlines for his off-field activities more than his on-field endeavors. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was absent from the team's training camp for almost two weeks. It was reported that there was a rift between him and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Brady took the time to address the personal issues at the Buccaneers' weekly press conference. He was asked if the fascination with his personal life had gotten old over the years. The three-time MVP responded, saying:

“I think it’s just part of our life. We’re in front of the cameras all day, so it’s a natural thing I’ve been dealing with for a long time.”

Entering his 23rd season, his private life has been just that for much of his time in the NFL. However, Bündchen was rumored to have issues with her husband coming back this season. Brady initially retired in February this offseason, only to return 40 days later in March.

Gisele on Brady playing this season

In an interview with Elle magazine, Bündchen said that she’s done her part, being there for the Buccaneers quarterback:

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston and focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and be there, supporting him and his dreams."

She added that seeing her and Brady's children succeed makes her happy:

"Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

The couple have two children together, daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin, while the quarterback has a son, John Edward, from a previous relationship. For now, all signs point to 2022 being the final season we'll see him in the NFL.

The quarterback tackles Week 2 of the regular season, taking on the 1-0 New Orleans Saints. He'll be hoping for some magic on offense as he's currently winless against the Saints in the regular season as a Buccaneer. Tampa Bay have a tough task on hand as they take on their rivals with Chris Godwin still injured.

