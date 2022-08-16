“He’s gonna deal with some personal things" - Buccaneers HC reveals details of Tom Brady's mysterious absence from training

The NFL world was shocked last week as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that Tom Brady would miss a significant period of time from training camp. The announcement was made last week after Brady was not seen on the field as part of a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced that Brady was excused from camp for the next week. He will not return until after the second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, August 20, 2022. His absence was initially referred to as a "personal matter." This had many fans concerned that there was an emergency or medical matter with his family that required his attention.

Greg Auman @gregauman Todd Bowles on Tom Brady's extended excused absence from the team: "It's something he needs to handle. We trust him. It was scheduled way before training camp that he will not be here until after Tennessee." Todd Bowles on Tom Brady's extended excused absence from the team: "It's something he needs to handle. We trust him. It was scheduled way before training camp that he will not be here until after Tennessee."

But Bowles has now emphasized that his quarterback's absence was actually pre-planned before players reported to training camp. The team approved of his absence ahead of time. He stated that Brady wanted to practice and be able to work with his teammates before he took an extended period of time away from the team.

“He’ll be back sometime around Tennessee. He’s gonna deal with some personal things. This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games." - Todd Bowles on Tom Brady's absence

The timetable given by Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could mean that he will return to practice at the start of next week. That will be just in time to prepare for the third and final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Bucs QB Kyle Trask seizes opportunity in Brady's absence

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted quarterback Kyle Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But with a future Hall of Famer as the starting quarterback, there is little to no opportunity to get playing time during the season. Backup Blaine Gabbert made appearances late in game for the Buccaneers, but Trask didn't get that opportunity.

In the Buccaneers' first preseason game, Gabbert did get the start but the majority of the game was left in the hands of Kyle Trask. This was not only a chance for the young quarterback to get reps and work with the offense, but also for the team to be able to gage where they are at the quarterback position. This is because Brady is headed into the last year of his contract with the Buccaneers.

John “Winter Soldier” Vogel @DraftVogel I mean, look at this throw from Kyle Trask on 4th and 12 - the critical part of the job that got the Buccaneers into field goal range. I mean, look at this throw from Kyle Trask on 4th and 12 - the critical part of the job that got the Buccaneers into field goal range. https://t.co/Q65IkJfZ03

Trask went 25/33 in completed passes, while throwing for 258 yards and one touchdown, which currently leads the league in total passing yards. Toward the end, it appeared Trask was leading the Bucs to a game-winning drive but hope was lost when kicker Jose Borregales missed a field goal as time expired.

While Trask is likely to share time with Gabbert again this upcoming week against the Tennessee Titans, it's still unclear how much of the game he will play.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe