"Tom Brady’s pursuit of another ring might actually cost him a ring!" - Reports of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen living separately have fans wondering whether QB's marriage is dangerously close to ending

Tom Brady is at the most obvious and consequential crossroads of his career. Even at 45, the quarterback is just two years removed from a Super Bowl appearance, and he is as good as he has ever been.

With that said, fans are worried about his personal life. For those who may live under a rock, Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are living separately and have their kids visiting their parents.

At this point, the rumors are increasingly pointing in the direction of a split between the first family of professional football. Tom Brady recently hinted at the extent of the issues they were having, and it sounds like these are deep cuts between the two:

“There was a couple years ago, she didn’t feel I was doing my part for the family. She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all the sudden, when the season would end, that I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training'."

"And she’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?'”

These are the kinds of comments that are kept quiet when there's hope in a relationship. Tom Brady showed he can seemingly overcome any on-field deficit following his Super Bowl LI comeback against the Falcons. However, doing something similar with his family may be difficult. Many fans are predicting that Brady's marital issues will be his undoing:

Khang @KhangSports TMZ @TMZ ICYMI: The situation between Tom Brady and Gisele is so bad, they're reportedly not living together anymore. tmz.me/W8FdgIo ICYMI: The situation between Tom Brady and Gisele is so bad, they're reportedly not living together anymore. tmz.me/W8FdgIo Tom Brady’s pursuit of another ring might actually cost him a ring! twitter.com/tmz/status/157… Tom Brady’s pursuit of another ring might actually cost him a ring! twitter.com/tmz/status/157…

A number of fans had no sympathy for Brady and were Team Gisele:

Johanna. @_johannamama TMZ @TMZ ICYMI: The situation between Tom Brady and Gisele is so bad, they're reportedly not living together anymore. tmz.me/W8FdgIo ICYMI: The situation between Tom Brady and Gisele is so bad, they're reportedly not living together anymore. tmz.me/W8FdgIo The end of this article they mention him saying in a podcast that he's missed Christmas, Thanksgiving and birthdays for 20+ years... so why tf did you come back?? To complain? Cry me a river. twitter.com/TMZ/status/157… The end of this article they mention him saying in a podcast that he's missed Christmas, Thanksgiving and birthdays for 20+ years... so why tf did you come back?? To complain? Cry me a river. twitter.com/TMZ/status/157…

Some fans are backing Brady harder than ever:

Krystal @kryslynmo

He’s going to win it all and what an inspiring story. The oldest QB, odds stacked against him and even with his home life in shambles he STILL showed up, gave it his all and won the big game for his team. Never giving up the dramatics of the NFL TMZ @TMZ ICYMI: The situation between Tom Brady and Gisele is so bad, they're reportedly not living together anymore. tmz.me/W8FdgIo ICYMI: The situation between Tom Brady and Gisele is so bad, they're reportedly not living together anymore. tmz.me/W8FdgIo I think this is a story.He’s going to win it all and what an inspiring story. The oldest QB, odds stacked against him and even with his home life in shambles he STILL showed up, gave it his all and won the big game for his team. Never giving upthe dramatics of the NFL twitter.com/tmz/status/157… I think this is a story. He’s going to win it all and what an inspiring story. The oldest QB, odds stacked against him and even with his home life in shambles he STILL showed up, gave it his all and won the big game for his team. Never giving up 😅 the dramatics of the NFL twitter.com/tmz/status/157…

This headline will be a major one to watch as the NFL season progresses. The story will be followed alongise the on-field one of whether or not the veteran can engineer one last unforgettable run under center.

Tom Brady's future prospects

The Brady family is fractured at the moment and it's unclear how this will turn out in the long run. The legendary quarterback appears to have plenty of football left in him after spectacular throws to Julio Jones and Mike Evans this past Sunday in Dallas.

However, the more issues persist between him and Gisele, the less likely it is that we see Brady as a competitor beyond this season.

If that's the case, there will be a $375 million broadcast deal with Fox waiting for him. There's also the nuclear possibility that perhaps Brady and Bundchen don't make amends.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far