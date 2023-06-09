Tom Brady had the prototypical look for a quarterback when it came to height, standing at six-foot-four. Yet, it seems he might have some competition from his oldest son Jack. The NFL legend shared a photo on his Instagram story of him with his son.

It showed that Jack is getting up there in height to his father, but the former three-time NFL MVP had some choice words for his son:

"Not yet kid!!! I'm still here"

Brady with a message to his son as he's nearing his height. Credit: Tom Brady's IG

Brady's oldest son looks to follow in his dad's footsteps, playing quarterback for his high school team. Tom Brady spoke about his son playing the position last October on the "Let's Go!" podcast:

"I love watching him play quarterback because I think there's very few things in life that I could probably help him with. You know, I don't have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football. He's just a great kid. But I can definitely help him at quarterback."

Jack is Brady's only child with his ex-girlfriend, "Blue Bloods" actress Bridget Moynahan. The former New England Patriots quarterback has other two children with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen: daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein.

Tom Brady's post-NFL career

Brady and the next chapter after 20+ seasons in the NFL

The seven-time Super Bowl winner retired for good this offseason after 23 seasons in the NFL. He holds nearly all of the records in NFL history when it comes to quarterbacks, including passing yards (89,214) and games started (333). Now, his focus is shifting to the other side of the league.

Brady reached an agreement with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis to become a part-owner of the team. It would need the approval of the owners to make it official. He is also set to become the lead NFL color analyst for FOX Sports next season.

While his post-NFL career is growing, Tom Brady no longer towers over his son, who could outgrow him sooner rather than later.

