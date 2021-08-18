Tom Brady NFT: DraftKings reveals buyers used multiple accounts to purchase latest release

Sports betting operator DraftKings has revealed that some of its users made multiple purchases of the Tom Brady NFT by using bots to enter a virtual queue more than once.

Per a statement released by the company, customers who entered the queue were assigned random spots, and those in front were allowed to purchase the sought-after collectible.

He hit on all 5 of the auto drops today. This happened with other users as well I just didn't pull the screenshots for them. The probability of this happening to 1 user are 1 in over a quadrillion times. @DraftKings @Autograph pic.twitter.com/yvlrcRbm8v — Luke Wesseling (@Lukeness5) August 13, 2021

However, a Twitter user spotted that an account on DraftKings Marketplace had managed to purchase multiple Tom Brady NFTs, and the company's investigation confirmed the claim.

DraftKings to curate entries after Tom Brady NFT debacle

DraftKings, in their statement, said they would try to eliminate the possibility of a buyer queuing up more than once during future NFT sales. It read:

“We are committed to ensuring that our marketplace offers a best-in-class experience for everyone who wishes to buy an NFT on DraftKings Marketplace and will take steps to limit the ability to join the queue more than once before our next drop.”

The company suggested that users were able to queue up multiple times using online bots. It's common practice among online buyers to ensure a higher success rate when lining up to purchase limited releases for products like shoes, concert tickets, etc.

What is an NFT and why is it valuable?

NFTs stand for Non-Fungible Tokens and are essentially limited-edition virtual collectibles. In simpler terms, they are one-of-a-kind virtual assets that a buyer can purchase as souvenirs.

While fungible tokens like cryptocurrencies have monetary value, the value of an NFT is in its uniqueness. Just like a signed baseball card or a football does not have a fixed value, the value of an NFT isn't determined by extrinsic factors but rather its peculiarity.

Will DraftKings sell more Tom Brady NFTs?

DraftKings says they cannot sell the Tom Brady NFTs as they no longer own them. However, as they have partnered with Brady's company Autograph, they will be launching a new set of NFTs featuring iconic athletes like Wayne Gretzky, Tony Hawk, Naomi Osaka, Derek Jeter and Tiger Woods.

Excited to announce the launch of the first ever @Autograph Premier preseason passes. Each owner of a Preseason Access Pass will have preferential access to future drops from Autograph. This is the new era of collecting! https://t.co/pi4PLEQ2C6 pic.twitter.com/qvqjELAe8B — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 11, 2021

These NFTs will be available for purchase on the DraftKings Marketplace.

