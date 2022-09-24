"Tom Brady is a horrible role model" - Skip Bayless calls out QB for sideline behavior

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play the game of football, but he's showing signs of frustration in his 23rd season in the NFL. On his eponymous show, "The Skip Bayless Show", the host took it a step further when discussing the Buccaneers quarterback. He said:

"Tom Brady is a horrible role model. This just works for him. I can't defend it, but I certainly can't condemn it."

Bayless added that the quarterback's behavior originated while he was with the Patriots, where he spent the first two decades of his career:

"I didn't start noticing psycho-Tom's behavior until after Brady had won three Super Bowls, three in New England, because, for the first three, he was pretty much on his best behavior, certainly during games, and he would differ because they had so many veteran leaders, as you call it. It's Mike Vrabel, Rodney Harrison, Ty Law. It's Willie McGinest. It's Vince Wilfork. They were all elder statesmen."

"They were the senior leaders on that team, not Brady, but once he won three [Super Bowls], here he came. Tom Brady has a big cache and the biggest cache ever. And that's before he started letting his emotions just boil over during games."

Bayless concluded his point by saying that he doesn't condone the three-time NFL MVP's comments but accepts them:

"So how have I responded on TV to Brady's psycho-Tom behavior? I have never ever defended it for one second. I don't defend it, but I have accepted it. It's because this is a part. It's a big part of who he is, and why he's all-time successful."

Brady's outbursts in Buccaneers victory over the Saints

To Bayless' point, the 45-year-old quarterback was clearly frustrated during Tampa Bay's win Sunday afternoon in Week Two over the Saints. He was shown on camera yelling at receivers and even tossing a tablet in anger on the sidelines.

In a possible defense of the quarterback's behavior, he's dealt with a lot of personal issues off the field. This offseason, his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, was reportedly upset that he un-retired this season after initially retiring in February.

However, he admitted that he can do a better job of keeping his emotions in check:

“I can always do better. I can always obviously do better as a quarterback and, yeah, not let my emotions get the best of me. Sometimes, they do. It’s an emotional sport. It’s an emotional game, and we’re all out there trying to do the best we can do."

We'll see if the three-time All-Pro can keep the Buccaneers on track as they're 2-0 entering a pivotal matchup versus the Packers in Week Three.

