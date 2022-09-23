"I can always do better" - Tom Brady gets candid about how his emotions have gotten the better of him recently

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the New Orleans Saints last week came at a cost. First, it was the tablet that the quarterback was seen throwing on the sidelines while frustrated with his and the offense's play. Then it was wide receiver Mike Evans who was disqualified from the game for an altercation he had with Marshon Lattimore. Evans is suspended for this week's game against the Green Bay Packers.

TSN @TSN_Sports Tom Brady throws his tablet in frustration. Tom Brady throws his tablet in frustration. https://t.co/d6QTX8dRyV

Tom Brady spoke to reporters during his weekly press conference. The quarterback said that he knows he can control his emotions better:

“I can always do better. I can always obviously do better as a quarterback and, yeah, not let my emotions get the best of me. Sometimes they do. It’s an emotional sport. It’s an emotional game, and we’re all out there trying to do the best we can do."

He then attributed some of the frustrations to his age. The quarterback said when you get older and things don't necessarily go your way, that you get a bit frustrated. He went on to say that he has to do a better job of being a leader for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

“And you’re right, I think there’s a frustrating part for all of us when you get a little older and you expect it a certain way and it doesn’t go exactly the way you want. But that’s it, that’s the way it is, and I’ve got to do a good job as a leader to be at my best regardless of how I feel about a certain situation.”

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will need to control their frustrations this week as they face the Green Bay Packers. Likely without all of their top wide receivers, the Buccaneers offense will need to find a way to get the ball down the field.

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich says Tom Brady 's frustration is towards himself

PewterReport @PewterReport #Bucs OC Byron Leftwich says that when Tom Brady is angry on the sideline, he’s mad at himself and not others. That’s just what he does. He gets others going. #Bucs OC Byron Leftwich says that when Tom Brady is angry on the sideline, he’s mad at himself and not others. That’s just what he does. He gets others going.

Before the seven-time Super Bowl champion took to the podium on Thursday afternoon, his offensive coordinator took some questions. Byron Leftwich, a former NFL quarterback himself, said that he isn't worried about his quarterback's emotions during the game.

Leftwich said that when Brady gets frustrated at himself and throws tablets that it's the anger that reflects on himself.

“If you know him well enough, when he really goes, he’s really talking to himself most of the time. We know Tom, — everything is fine, this is what he does.”-Byron Leftwich

He insisted that he and the rest of the team know Tom Brady well enough that they don't take it personally. They all know that the quarterback knows how to take care of his business and will do everything he can to get the job done.

