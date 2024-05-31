Tom Brady offered NBA icon Charles Barkley his $250,000 watch as a friendly gesture

Tom Brady has one of the most incredible records in the NFL, but more than that, he has a huge heart, and Charles Barkley can attest to that. NBA legend Charles Barkley recently sat with Jimmy Traina at the SI Media Podcast.

Barkley recalled how Tom Brady gifted him the watch he was wearing on the podcast after an NBA match the two attended together. Sir Charles said he simply complimented Brady's watch, and later that night, Brady gave it to him.

"I said "Tom, that's a nice watch," He said "Thanks, Chuck." two or three hours later, one of Tom's boys came up to me. "Hey, Tom's looking for you." I go up, "Tom. What's up?" He said, "Chuck, take my watch." I said "Tom, I'm just saying you had a nice watch." He says "I appreciate the compliment," And he gives me this watch."

Even though the exact price of the watch isn't clear, Charles Barkley noted that he was offered around $250,000 for it. It doesn't matter how much money he is offered for it — Sir Charles said he won't sell the watch Brady gifted him.

Tom Brady remains among the hot topics of the league, most recently because of his Netflix roast. The NFL legend was roasted on Netflix by 19 panelists, including some of his old pals like Peyton Manning and Rob Gronkowski. Talking about the Netflix roast, Brady has his hardships about it.

Tom Brady feels the Netflix roast might have been too much for his kids

Tom Brady had a great time at his Netflix roast; however, he didn't like the way it affected his kids. The former New England Patriots quarterback talked about it during The Pivot Podcast, expressing that he won't be doing something similar again:

"I didn't like how it affected my kids. So it's the hardest part about it, the bitter sweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way it affected, actually, the people who I care about the most in the world."

Tom Brady's Netflix roast was a hit on Netflix and a career booster for many panelists, including Nikki Glaser. Nikki Glaser is one of the panelists whose performance was most loved by viewers. During the Chicks in the Office podcast, Glaser expressed how she felt "like Taylor Swift" for days after the roast:

"I did feel like Taylor Swift for a couple days. ... My face everywhere. I open my phone, and people are talking about me. Like, that must be what it's like to be her."

Nikki Glaser's outstanding performance was down to the preparations she made before the event. During the same podcast, Glaser revealed that she had around a month and a half to prepare for the roast.