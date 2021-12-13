Watch: "He's a..." - Tom Brady has a strong opinion regarding Bills QB Josh Allen

In the third quarter, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were cruising to victory. However, Josh Allen found a way to force overtime after overcoming a massive deficit. He pushed Tom Brady to the limit. Brady gave his thoughts on Josh Allen after the game on Sunday.

Tom Brady on Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The clip starts at 2:16 and runs until 2:30. Following the game, Brady was asked about Josh Allen, so he went on to provide his observations. Brady praised Allen's unique skillset.

"He's a great player. He's kind of playing a really unique style of mostly quarterback but he's got that running ability and they give him a lot of quarterback runs and he does a great job with it and he's a real threat back there. He's really tough to defend."

Brady then gave his opinion on the defense and steered the conversation away from the topic. Typically, calling someone "unique" is done by someone who wants to avoid giving their true opinion but also doesn't want to lie outright. Brady gave Allen plenty of word service, but the idea that he's "unique" could easily be a roundabout way of avoiding the question.

That said, Allen is rather unique as a quarterback in terms of where he fits on the scrambling quarterback spectrum. He isn't quick with his legs like Lamar Jackson, but he isn't only a pocket passer like Mac Jones. He can scramble with his legs if needed and can use his body like Cam Newton. However, he seems to have a better throwing ability than Cam Newton.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will have tests on his sprained ankle today, while #Bills QB Josh Allen is believed to have a mild case of turf toe, but he vowed postgame it was no “big deal.” From @GMFB: #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will have tests on his sprained ankle today, while #Bills QB Josh Allen is believed to have a mild case of turf toe, but he vowed postgame it was no “big deal.” https://t.co/X1w6aQYilW

All in all, Allen has a unique mix of talents that can give defenses fits at times. For the Buffalo Bills to make the playoffs, they will need to use all of Allen's talents, including his legs and arm equally. Allen hasn't been scrambling as much this season, which some are saying is an issue with the Bills' offense. By scrambling, he can help loosen the defense up for his arm.

LeSean Shady Mccoy @CutonDime25 This the Josh Allen I kno This the Josh Allen I kno

It is going to take the Bills employing all of their strengths if they want to make a run to the playoffs and make a push towards February. It is possible that the Bills have found something with Allen's legs which can take pressure off his arm. It could also put defenses back into reacting, instead of attacking. Will the Bills build on what happened against the Buccaneers?

Also Read Article Continues below

It may be their only path to the playoffs.

Edited by Windy Goodloe