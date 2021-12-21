Tom Brady names the one thing more important to him than his NFL career

Over the years, Tom Brady has dominated the NFL with a plethora of insane performances and incredible longevity. Everything that he does on and off the field is admired by fans, coaches and players. Despite winning seven Super Bowl rings, Brady has been vocal about his dedication and the thrill of claiming more titles, yet football is not at the top of his priority list.

For arguably the greatest player in NFL history, football comes second on the list of priorities. Family comes first, of course. Brady has mentioned on numerous occasions the sacrifices his family has to make to ensure success on the football field. The NFL star has flirted with the idea of retirement too after being away from his family for a long, long time.

Tom Brady picks family over NFL career

Brady has previously emphasized the highs and lows of raising three children as a pro athlete. In a candid interview with team reporter Casey Phillips, the Buccaneers star expressed his views on being a family man and the importance of spending time with his kids and wife Gisele Bundchen in the offseason.

He said:

"I have amazing kids, I'm 44 I love my kids more than anything in this world. You know, obviously our family, my family is a huge priority for me. I'm very blessed to find a woman that has made family the number one thing for her, and has kind of put all her dreams aside to allow me to focus on football for that time of year. And, you know, she's done an amazing job raising our kids. And, you know, there's time for me to do my part when the offseason comes."

In the most recent episode of Man in the Arena, the Buccaneers quarterback spoke highly of his supermodel wife. Notably, Brady missed the entire 2008 season due to an ACL injury and it was Gisele who helped him overcome the mental struggles. Brady said:

"Three surgeries on my knees, staph infection, laying in bed, you know, being gray. She pretty much held me through everything, like, she's been the stabilizing force through a lot of the tough times."

Brady and Bundchen married in 2009. Since marrying Bundchen, Brady has gone to the Super Bowl six times and won it four times, winning three with New England and one with the Buccaneers in 2020.

