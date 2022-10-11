Tom Brady to play in 2023? QB drops huge hint during chat with Aaron Judge

Tom Brady's weekly appearances on the Let's Go! podcast are often inciteful and revealing. The podcast released its weekly episode on Monday, and there was some interesting information that Brady dropped. In this week's episode, Brady and co-host Jim Gray interviewed New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. They talked to the likely MLB MVP about his recent record-breaking season where he hit an incredible 62 homeruns.

As they spoke about their roles at the top of their respective sports, the quarterback discussed Judge's footballing past. Judge played tight end in high school and considered pursuing a career in football.

Brady mentioned to Judge that with his upcoming free agency this offseason, it might be possible to get him to play tight end in Tampa Bay. He noted Judge's size and power and how great of a tight end he would be. Judge joked that he would love to get some 'looks' in the redzone from the quarterback and then go hit some homers.

"Having such an incredible year and now on the brink of free agency. I was certainly wondering what it would take to get you down here in Tampa to be a tight end for us next year. So as a free agent, it looked pretty good to me the way he runs the size, the catch radius, the power."

He continued:

"I mean, it could be something that we could be onto, I know you're a great high school football player. Obviously baseball turned out pretty well for you. But I don't know, I think maybe this dual sport athlete we might have to look into."

But the most surprising part of this is that Tom Brady is insinuating that he will be playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. He is in the final year of his current contract and many have assumed that this may be it and he would retire. But perhaps Brady has other ideas when it comes to his plans for 2023.

Tom Brady called hit from Gardy Jarrett a 'long, unwelcomed hug'

Grady Jarrett sacks/roughs Tom Brady - Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Everyone continues to discuss the roughing the passer penalty against the Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett. Tom Brady, however, added some comical relief. The quarterback said that Jarrett was in the backfield all day and that the hit was a long, yet unwelcomed hug.

"It was a long hug. A long, unwelcome hug from Grady. He was in the backfield all day."

Timo Riske @PFF_Moo Since 2010, Tom Brady got a roughing the passer call on 2.1% of his sacks or hits, that ranks 61st among 91 QBs with 100+ sacks/hits since then. Since 2010, Tom Brady got a roughing the passer call on 2.1% of his sacks or hits, that ranks 61st among 91 QBs with 100+ sacks/hits since then.

He went on to say that while he isn't the one who makes the decisions about penalties, that he feels that the NFL is trying to ensure that players are safer. he said that the recent situation with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the main reason. But the league also needs to ensure that all players, not just quarterbacks, are protected when they take the field.

"As I said after the games, I don't throw flags. What I do throw is tablets. He had a hell of a game. I'll leave it at that... Everyone saw the Tua situation, and I'm sure all the medical departments across the league were called and there were meetings and so forth. They're trying to keep those things from from happening again."

We will see whether the league does tweak the rules in either direction in the coming weeks.

