Tom Brady praises HS QB Alex Brown who scored 8 TDs after mother's death 

When it comes to Tom Brady, usually everyone is praising him. Whether it's the countless accolades to Super Bowl titles, the "Greatest of all Time" got the name for a reason.

This past weekend, Brady took note of a gutsy performance by a young, high school athlete, after suffering a tremendous loss the day before, and this time, it was Brady who was doing the praising.

Tom Brady praises HS QB Alex Brown for extraordinary game the day after his mom's death

It was a tweet that quickly appeared on timelines across the country. High school quarterback Alex Brown tweeted last week that his mom had lost her 14-year battle with breast cancer. The Red Bank Catholic high school senior from New Jersey said that his mom was the "greatest inspiration of his life" as he watched her battle the disease for so long.

The next day, the Red Bank Catholic High School Caseys took the field for the first round of the NJSIAA Non-Public B playoffs. While he could have not played in the game, Brown, instead, dedicated the game to his mom.

"She’s always taught me how to be brave and be strong, and watching her struggle with cancer and having to deal with that pain, she made me understand what it means to be strong," the Bucknell University commit told NJ.com. "She was my warrior and she showed me how to fight."

Alex Brown used the fight and determination that he learned from his mom as he led the team to a 58-34 win over Morris Catholic. Not only did Brown and his team advance to the next round of the playoffs, he threw for an impressive six touchdowns and rushed for two more touchdowns.

"When I scored that first touchdown I knew right away – she was always going to be watching over me. I looked to the sky and said thank you, Mama. I ran to my coaches and friends then looked at the crowd filled with my whole family screaming my name. It was an awesome experience," Brown said.

Alex Brown QB @AlexRayBrown2 Yesterday I lost my amazing mother. Today I scored 8 touchdowns, thank you for watching over me mama❤️ Yesterday I lost my amazing mother. Today I scored 8 touchdowns, thank you for watching over me mama❤️ https://t.co/gdg28FVbsA

Brown's performance caught the eye of ESPN, which posted it to its social media accounts. The video of Brown rushing in the end zone and looking up to the sky has gone viral. Tom Brady saw the post and replied that he was proud of Brown, which then caught the attention of even more people.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The 🐐 @TomBrady showed love to @AlexRayBrown2 , who lost his mother and scored eight TDs the next day ❤️ The 🐐 @TomBrady showed love to @AlexRayBrown2, who lost his mother and scored eight TDs the next day ❤️ https://t.co/zkH4PAPB5P

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Brown tweeted a reply to Brady, thanking him for reaching out and telling him how happy his mom would be that it was him. Alex Brown is committed to playing college football at Bucknell next fall.

Edited by Windy Goodloe