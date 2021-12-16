"Thought I was mild on what I said" - Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady recall former Victoria's Secret supermodel's infamous SB comment

Tom Brady is known for winning a record seven Super Bowl championships in his time in the NFL, which has spanned over two decades. However, the 44-year-old has also lost some Super Bowl games.

In his latest documentary, Man in the Arena, Brady details each of his ten Super Bowl appearances, and his latest episode was his second battle with Eli Manning and the New York Giants. In the episode, Gisele Bundchen, Brady's wife, could be heard saying, “My husband cannot f****** throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time,” as she walked to the elevator to go and meet her husband.

Gisele spoke about the incident and stated that her statement was true although she did not know the ramifications of her words.

“I thought I was mild on what I said,” Bündchen said. “I mean it’s true. How can he do everything?”

Brady talks to Gisele about her comments

After the game, Gisele found her husband and told him about the comments she had made. Here's how Brady responded:

“You can’t say that,” Brady told her, though she didn’t initially believe it was a consequential moment.

She revealed that she was heartbroken the next day when she found out that her comments were used against Wes Welker by the media. The reason the media made her comments about Welker was perhaps because of his crucial drop in the last quarter. If not for that dropped catch, the Patriots would have likely won the game.

“The next morning, when they made it about Wes, it broke my heart,” Bündchen said, “because I was like, ‘Are you kidding?’ To me, that’s like the hardest working guy I know in that team.”

While Gisele's comments could have been seen as true, football is a team game and requires all 53 men on the roster to win a Super Bowl, not just one. For Welker, that drop lives long in his memory and is perhaps the biggest "what if" moment in Super Bowl history.

