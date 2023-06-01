Father's Day is this month, and to celebrate, Tom Brady and his father have shared their greatest joys as a parent.

BRADY, the clothing company of the legendary NFL quarterback, recently released a short video asking Brady what being a father meant. Brady responded by saying that fatherhood changed his life forever.

When my son Jack was born in 2007, it changed my life forever. Nothing is more important to me than being a father. As much as things changed when Jack was born, when Benny came along in 2009, he brought so much joy to my life, and then when Vivi was born in 2012...

Those three are my biggest inspirations. I try to go out there every day to make them proud.

His father, Tom Sr., also gave a response:

The gift of being a parent is the greatest gift that anybody can have. Starting with our oldest, Maureen, and then through Julie and through Nancy, then obviously with Tommy... gave me a chance to have four new best friends in my life.

Four wonderful children and ten magnificent grandchildren, each one of whom gives me overwhelming joy.

A brief overview of Tom Brady's family and relationships

Brady was born to Thomas Edward Patrick Sr. and Galynn in 1977. Tom Sr. currently operates an insurance agency, while Galynn defeated cancer just as Brady won Super Bowl LI in 2017.

He has three elder sisters: Maureen, Julie, and Nancy. All three played softball at various schools. Julie is married to former MLB infielder Kevin Youkilis, who won a World Series and reached three All-Star games with the Boston Red Sox.

In 2004, Brady started dating actress Bridget Moynahan. Their relationship lasted until 2006, after which he began dating model Gisele Bundchen. Moynahan was pregnant with Brady's child at the time, and John Edward Thomas aka Jack was born in August 2007.

Brady and Bundchen eventually married in February 2009. Their union produced two children: son Benjamin Rein aka Benny (born in December 2009) and daughter Vivian Lake aka Vivi (born in December 2012).

What did Tom Brady say about his divorce from Gisele Bundchen?

For years, Brady and Bundchen had been perceived as the perfect couple - happily married, highly successful, and blessed with children. And then, in 2022, it all ended.

Amidst reports of Bundchen being angered by Brady's unretirement and them arguing over it, the couple divorced. Speaking on Let's Go, his podcast with sportscaster Jim Gray, in November 2022, Brady opened up on the topic for the first time:

"Yeah, Jim, you know, I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with that work and they deal with at home. And obviously, the good news is this. It's a very amicable situation."

He also made his priorities clear:

"I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family. And certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games."

