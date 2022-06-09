"There’s other parts where I wish I was 25" - Tom Brady reveals he's finding it increasingly difficult to commit to football

Tom Brady has been around in the NFL for over two decades and is still going strong. Although the quarterback is aging physically, he admits that being younger was much easier for him and his NFL career.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Tom Brady: It's challenging to know if you want to play next year when you're 44. wp.me/pbBqYq-cijU Tom Brady: It's challenging to know if you want to play next year when you're 44. wp.me/pbBqYq-cijU

The quarterback said that it's much more challenging to plan ahead for next year when you're 43 or 44 compared to when you're 25.

Here's what he said:

“It’s very easy when you’re 25 to know what you want to do the next year. It’s very challenging when you’re 43 or 44 because there’s a lot of other things that are pressing and a lot of other things that are really important in your life, like your kids and your wife and different relationships, and things are always taking a backseat to football."

He continued:

"That’s just how it’s gone for me. So it’s challenging. I’ve got to work through those things. It’s part of what’s challenging about things that’s happening in your life, different decisions you make. I have a great life, I have zero complaints about it, I just try to do the best I can do.”

He added that there are times where he wishes he was still 25.

“In order to play every game you’ve got to train really hard, so I’ve got to train really hard at 44 years old, which is a big commitment. It’s not like it was when I was 25. I don’t think any of us feel like at 25. Thankfully, there’s parts where I’m happy I’m not 25, but there’s other parts where I wish I was 25.”

It's nice to hear the legendary quarterback's perspective on this, even though it sounds like the clock is ticking for his NFL career.

Tom Brady will be playing his 23rd season at 45 years old

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Philadelphia Eagles

What Brady has done in his career is unprecedented. To still be on top of your game at 45 in any professional sport is mind-boggling. The quarterback initially retired this off-season, but soon realized that he wasn't ready to leave the field.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

Brady changed hs mind after less than two months, much to the relief of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's currently 44 years old but will turn 45 on August 3rd and will be playing in his 23rd season.

Although Brady may not be 25 years old, he still plays like he's in his prime and is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Buccaneers enter the 2022 season with nothing short of a Super Bowl championship as a target. Although anything can happen in an NFL season, you really wouldn't bet agains the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far