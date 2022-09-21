Tom Brady reveals he's no longer in possession of his 7 Super Bowl rings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady has enjoyed a glorious 23-year career as an NFL player. In that time, he has acquired enough hardware to set up his own wing at the Pro Football Hall of Fame museum in Canton, Ohio.

Brady has won four MVP awards, five Super Bowl MVP awards, and seven rings so far. He is looking to add to his collection in what is widely expected to be his final season in the NFL. It would be safe to assume that the quarterback's most valued possession, his seven Super Bowl rings, would be tucked away in the most secure location money can buy.

But that apparently isn't the case. During his latest appearance on the "Let's Go" podcast, Brady revealed that he's currently not in possession of his seven Super Bowl rings. So where are they?

Tom Brady's Super Bowl rings to be on display in Qatar during 2022 FIFA World Cup

On the "Let's Go" podcast, Tom Brady revealed that his seven Super Bowl rings are on their way to Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The quadrennial tournament is set to commence on November 20, 2022. Brady revealed:

"I actually had [the rings] with me this morning. And I gave them to a friend of mine. And they're bringing them over to the Middle East for the World Cup to put them on display. So I thought that was pretty cool."

The Buccaneers superstar added:

"There's a cool museum. And I thought that people, when they head over [for] the World Cup on Fox in December there, get a good look at him at one of the sports museums in the middle of Qatar."

The museum Brady is referring to is likely the 3-2-1 Qatar Sports and Olympic Museum in Doha. The stunning complex has a myriad of sports memorabilia for visitors to gaze upon. Brady's seven Super Bowl rings will likely become one of the go-to attractions for visitors once they land at the facility.

Tom Brady recently signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports to become the network's lead analyst after retiring from the NFL. While he is yet to commence working for them, the veteran is already doing them favors.

But those are probably among the perks of landing the most successful player in NFL history on your payroll.

