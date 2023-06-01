As Tom Brady explores retirement, acting is one aspect that he has been trying his hand at. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine, the former NFL quarterback spoke about his experience. He said that his new commercials for Hertz rental care service is another opportunity to have fun.

The 45-year-old spoke about the commericals for the company that he is now a spokesperson for. He also said that being comedic in the commercials is something that he has done before.

Earlier this year, his movie, "80 For Brady" starred Hollywood royalty including Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. He told PEOPLE magazine that although he has been in front of the camera before, it's still a challenge.

"I've done quite a few things over the years in front of a camera, but it's still very challenging. I worked at it and I didn't want to let anyone down out there.”

He said that he really worked at his acting abilities and camera presence. Saying that he didn't want to let any of the actors down so that is what made it even more challenging for him.

He also gave credit to Fonda, Tomlin and Sally Field for their help on the set. Stating how good they are at what they do.

Tom Brady is 'certain' that he is done playing football

Tom Brady has sharpened his acting skills, invested in the WNBA and the Las Vegas Raiders. And that is all since his retirement in March of this year. So, although he seems as if he is enjoying life off of the football field, he still had to address those rumors of a return again.

On Thursday morning, an interview with Brady for Sports Illustrated showed the former NFL quarterback say that he is in fact done.

"I'm certain I'm not playing again. So I've tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that, because I've already told people that lots of times."

sets the record straight on speculation about any potential unretirement "I'm certain I'm not playing again." @TomBrady sets the record straight on speculation about any potential unretirement "I'm certain I'm not playing again."@TomBrady sets the record straight on speculation about any potential unretirement https://t.co/hj6qK08iT8

The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback said that he has been trying to tell everyone that he is in fact done playing. He said that he is certain that he is done playing. And he doesn't like the fact that he needs to continue to express that feelings over and over again.

The most recent rumor about his possible return came just this week. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is questionable to return in time for training camp due to a foot injury, prompting rumors about Brady. But it appears that the Raiders will have to look elsewhere.

