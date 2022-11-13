Tom Brady reveals his true feelings about returning to NFL amid Gisele Bundchen divorce

Tom Brady is often the focus of many NFL seasons due to his greatness on the field. The 2022 NFL season has been a bit of a different story. While he has once again dominated the headlines, it is his situation off the field that has generated the most buzz.

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled this year to meet their high expectations, Brady is going through a divorce from Gisele Bundchen. His decision to unretire during the offseason and return to the Buccaneers against Bundchen's wishes reportedly sparked the divorce.

Tom Brady was asked if he had any regrets about his decision during a recent press conference. Here's what he said leading up to the Buccaneers' Week 10 clash with the Seattle Seahawks in Germany:

"Zero, no. Definitely not. I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete, and I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back. I don't really regret those types of things. I think when I commit to it, I mean it, and I do my best to try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity."

Brady continued:

"I think the frustrating part is we just haven't played to the way we're capable of playing. That's for a number of different reasons. This is a very important game for us. We have a bye week after this. It gives you a chance to kind of evaluate where you're at and I'd much rather evaluate being 5-5 than being 4-6. We've got to just win this game and it'll take care of that."

Tom Brady claims to have zero regrets about returning for another season, despite his decision ultimately leading to a divorce from Gisele Bundchen. He appears to be more focused on the Buccaneers' success this season.

Will Tom Brady lead the Buccaneers to the 2022 NFL playoffs?

The Buccaneers currently have a 4-5 record entering their Week 10 game against the Seahawks. This would be a serious concern, but the other three teams in the NFC South division have also struggled this year.

Despite their disappointing start, the Buccaneers are currently sitting at the top of their division entering their Week 10 game. The Atlanta Falcons have a 4-6 record, while the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers have just three wins each. It hasn't been an ideal start for the Buccaneers, but they are still the favorites to win their division and punch their ticket to the playoffs.

