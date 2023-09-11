Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Ciara, Gracie Hunt unite in remembrance of 9/11 tragedy

On Sept. 11, many NFL teams and icons took to social media to remember and pay tribute to the 9/11 victims. Each team shared a message or image to honor those impacted by the attacks and to emphasize the importance of never forgetting.

Many NFL personalities, such as the former Patriots and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Broncos QB Russell Wilson, and his wife, Ciara, posted tribute stories on their Instagram. The Chiefs heiress, Gracie Hunt, and Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, also shared remembrance images on their social media accounts.

Image Credit: Instagram Stories of Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Ciara, Gracie Hunt, and Rachel Bush.

The tributes served as a reminder of the tragic events that forever changed the country and the importance of coming together as a nation.

DraftKings received criticism from NFL fans for listing a "Never Forget" parlay for the Jets vs Bills game on 9/11

Though many fans, athletes, teams and players respectfully paid tribute to the martyrs of the tragedy, DraftKings took it too far by listing a parlay for the Jets-Bills game and the New York Yankees and New York Mets games.

The backlash against DraftKings for listing a parlay for the Jets vs Bills game on 9/11 stems from the perception that it was an insensitive take on a tragic event. Many felt that combining the commemoration of the Sept. 11 attacks with sports betting was inappropriate and disrespectful.

Although DraftKings removed the parlay, the conversation on social media continued. Fans and gamblers were shocked that the company came up with such an idea.

In other news, Aaron Rodgers spoke about his debut with the Jets and the perception of his personality. He expressed that he has always been the same person and hopes to show his true self on the field.