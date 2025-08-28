  • home icon
  • NFL
  Tom Brady's ex-GF Bridget Moynahan hangs out courtside with their son Jack at US Open 6 days after NFL GOAT celebrated his 18th birthday [PHOTO]

Tom Brady’s ex-GF Bridget Moynahan hangs out courtside with their son Jack at US Open 6 days after NFL GOAT celebrated his 18th birthday [PHOTO]

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Aug 28, 2025 23:01 GMT
Tom Brady&rsquo;s ex-GF Bridget Moynahan hangs out courtside with their son Jack at US Open 6 days after NFL GOAT celebrated his 18th birthday [PHOTO]
Tom Brady’s ex-GF Bridget Moynahan hangs out courtside with their son Jack at US Open 6 days after NFL GOAT celebrated his 18th birthday [PHOTO]

Tom Brady’s son Jack, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, attended the 2025 US Open on Wednesday. Bridget posted a selfie on Instagram from their courtside outing at Arthur Ashe Stadium and wrote:

“Traditions at the US Open. Thank you Emirates for hosting an incredible night of tennis.”
Source: (Via Instagram/ @bridgetmoynahan)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @bridgetmoynahan)

Just six days earlier, Jack had turned 18. To celebrate, Tom Brady shared a sweet Instagram post saying:

“From little steps to big dreams, happy birthday Jack. You’ve always shown grace, courage, love, and kindness since the day you were born. I’m so proud of the man you are! Welcome to adulthood—it comes with higher credit card limits, bigger bills, and no curfew… well, maybe not all at once!”
He also added:

“A dad’s heart soars with his children’s happiness, not with his own. We love you so much, and I know this will be your best year yet.”

Jack was born on August 22, 2007.

Brady and Moynahan dated from 2004 to 2006, when the NFL GOAT had just won his second Super Bowl, and Bridget was starring in hit movies like I, Robot and Coyote Ugly.

Soon after their breakup, Bridget announced she was pregnant. Since then, both have maintained a respectful co-parenting relationship.

Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, makes a comeback on Instagram

On August 22, Gisele Bündchen shared special moments with her new baby and her two children with Tom Brady, Benjamin and Vivian. The photos showed her newborn son, born in February 2025 with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente, resting on her chest, Benjamin playing basketball with Joaquim, and Vivian spending time with horses on a farm.

Gisele and Brady started dating in 2006 and married in 2009, with ceremonies in California and Costa Rica. They had two children together: Benjamin in 2009 and Vivian in 2012. Gisele also helped raise Brady’s oldest son, Jack.

Their marriage ended in October 2022, but they agreed on joint custody and continue to co-parent their children in Florida.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
