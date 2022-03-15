Tom Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan responds to QB's decision to unretire

Count Tom Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan as another person relieved to see the superstar quarterback return to the football field. The actor and ex-girlfriend of Brady posted well wishes for his return following his one-month retirement from the NFL on social media.

Bridget Moynahan @bridgetmoynahan Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays. Congratulations @TomBrady , so proud of you! Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays. Congratulations @TomBrady, so proud of you! https://t.co/FKiMBuVFMi

Tom Brady's and Bridget Moynahan’s dating history

Fans may know Bridget Moynahan from such movies as Serendipity and I, Robot. The actor recently reprised her role as Natasha Naginsky in And Just Like That. She also stars in Blue Bloods, a TV drama about a multigenerational family of cops in New York City. The series also stars Tom Selleck of Magnum P.I. fame.

Moynahan and Brady briefly dated in the early to mid-2000s, and they have a son together. She gave birth to John Edward Thomas Moynahan in 2007 after the pair ended their relationship.

In her memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Gisele Bundchen, Brady's wife, revisited the moment when she found out that Moynahan was pregnant with her boyfriend’s baby.

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day, the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down.”

Brady married supermodel Gisele Bundchen in 2009, and the two have a son and a daughter together. Meanwhile, Moynahan married businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015. The three have remained cordial and can be seen on social media wishing each other well.

In 2021, when Brady finished his first regular season with the Buccaneers, Moynahan congratulated him on his 7th Super Bowl win via Instagram.

Brady also wished Moynahan a Happy Mother’s Day last year via Instagram. Brady, Bundchen, and Moynahan appear to all be on friendly terms and cordial with each other, especially with their shared family. Now that the quarterback is unretired, the family will have another year of watching Brady attempt to win his 8th Super Bowl ring.

Bridget Moynahan, Tom Brady, and Giselle Bundchen | Instagram Stories

Tom Brady announced his retirement on February 1, 2022, ahead of the Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams had just eliminated Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game. Approximately a month later, the 44-year-old quarterback announced his return to the NFL for his 23rd season.

