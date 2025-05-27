Tom Brady's ex-teammate shuts down Shedeur Sanders critics with strong comparison to 7x Super Bowl champ 

Shedeur Sanders remains under the spotlight ahead of his debut in the NFL. Coach Prime's son was a projected top-three pick in this year's draft. However, the quarterback fell from grace and ended up going to the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.

Since the pre-draft process, Shedeur Sanders has been under constant scrutiny and criticism. However, ex-NFL star LeSean McCoy has come forward to shut down these critics of Coach Prime's sons. On Monday's episode of 'The Facility,' McCoy opened up about Shedeur's chances of success in the league.

He compared the rookie's situation to that of 7x Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. LeSean McCoy played with Brady during his 2020 stint with the Buccaneers and won the Super Bowl championship with them.

McCoy highlighted how people doubted Brady's ability during the draft and his rookie days. However, his work ethic and passion contributed to the success he enjoyed during his 23-season stint in the league.

"I know a lot of people be saying a lot of different things about Shedeur, but now, I feel like they starting to really understand what's going on now," McCoy said. (TS-0:00 onwards). "... That's because you see what that kid look like at practice."

"You seen his work ethic; everything you head about him is not true. Don't let the jewelry, and the music, and the swagger fool you. He a hard worker. First thing the head coach said, 'Hey, he's the first one in the building, he's the last one to leave.' Sounds like someone else I know, his name as Brady."

McCoy was referring to the comments the Browns' head coach, Kevin Stefanski, made about Shedeur Sanders. According to him, the quarterback is dedicated to the game and has an attitude that will be vital to his success in the league.

ESPN analyst expresses uncertainty over Shedeur Sanders' future with the Browns

Apart from Shedeur Sanders, the Browns also acquired ex-Oregon star Dillon Gabriel in the third round. They also have veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the depth chart, while Deshaun Watson continues his rehabilitation.

Thus, the Browns have four active rosters ahead of the 2025 season. On Monday, ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi shared his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders making the roster.

"Getting drafted behind Gabriel adds an element of uncertainty to Sanders' rookie season," the analyst said. "... Sanders will likely begin training camp as the fourth QB on the depth chart and won't be guaranteed a roster spot."

Coach Prime's son had a decent showcase during the team's rookie minicamp. Only time will tell if he can prove his worth to Kevin Stefanski and establish himself as the Browns' future franchise quarterback.

