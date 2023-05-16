Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen ended their 13-year marriage in October. While the two appear to have moved on and are now focusing on their respective careers, their fans still seem to hold grudges.

In a recent Mother's Day post, both Bundchen and Brady shared snaps of their children and mothers. Brady included everyone from his sisters to Gisele, who shared images of her mother who raised her and her five sisters. They even added a sweet note to go with all the images, paying tribute to all the amazing mothers out there in the world.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there who with their infinite love can move mountains," Bundchen wrote. "Sending you all my love and reverence, especially to my mom, my wonder woman, a warrior who raised six daughters with so much love and care. Love you, mom!"

However, a few internet critics noted that Bundchen did not include any images of Tom Brady or her stepson Jack's mother Bridget Moynahan. After meeting Brady in 2006, the Brazilian supermodel helped in raising Jack.

While Bundchen did not include Brady or Moynahan in her article, she made sure to add moments with Jack in her post.

Screenshot from Gisele Bundchen's official IG account (@gisele)

According to one person, Bundchen was "obsessed" with herself. Another hater referred to Bundchen as "classless", convinced that she was mad about not being in the spotlight in Tom's Mother's Day post.

Additionally, the hate also seemed to bleed into Brady's post.

Image Credit: Tom Brady's official IG (@tombrady)

Bundchen was called out for responding with a simple red heart, apparently 'too much' for a few haters. Others prompted Brady to get over his ex-wife, claiming that he does not get to post about her at all.

Though many fans praised Brady for being inclusive, some were convinced he is just playing with everyone's emotions by posting such images.

Image Credit: Tom Brady's IG (@tombrady)

Tom Brady pays tribute to mothers

Tom Brady made sure to honor all the mothers in his life on Mother's Day. From his mother and sisters to Bridget Moynahan and Gisele, Brady's post paid tribute to all the special and amazing mothers he knew.

Along with his mother, Brady also posed with his older sisters Maureen, Nancy, and Julie. The photo seems to be from a recent retirement party.

Tom Brady with his sisters. Image Credit: @tombrady (IG)

Accompanied by former teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, as well as his children and family, the former QB flew to Hawaii for an epic getaway.

Furthermore, he also posted a photo of Moynahan posing with Bundchen, Jack, and Brady.

Image Credit: Brady's official IG (@tombrady)

There were several shots of Bundchen with his other two children, Ben and Vivian.

Brady shared photos of Gisele Bundchen with their two children. Credit: @tombrady (IG)

Gearing up for his upcoming $375 million contract with Fox Sports, Brady is currently enjoying some downtime with his close ones and away from the NFL field.

