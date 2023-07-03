Tom Brady’s TB12 drops most Captain Obvious hangover advice ever

It's no secret that recently retired quarterback Tom Brady lives a healthy lifestyle. In fact, until his tipsy performance at the Super Bowl LV boat parade, the 45-year-old insisted that he stayed away from consuming alcohol.

His wellness brand, TB12, is giving advice to others on how to avoid a hangover as they celebrate the July 4 holiday. But, the steps to avoid a hangover are quite an obvious remark.

The advice, which was posted on the TB12 Instagram page as well as the official website, says that people should "celebrate than rehydrate." It then goes on to say that the best way to avoid a hangover is to not drink any alcohol. Which seems like an oxymoron.

"Repeat after me: Celebrate then Rehydrate 🫵 Best way to avoid a hangover? Don't drink. However, if you do choose to indulge this holiday check out these TB12 hydration tips to hack your hangover."

The post by TB12 then goes on to say that hydration is key during and after drinking alcohol. It added that electrolytes and hydration based foods are also key in helping getting rid of hangover symptoms.

And, of course the TB12 hydration products are also recommended in staying hydrated after alcohol consumption. But there shouldn't be much surprise when it comes to Tom Brady's company advicing against alcohol consumption.

Tom Brady sticks to diet despite his retirement from NFL

Tom Brady credited his strict diet for helping him maintain his longevity over his 23-year NFL career. He and his wellness coach Alex Guerrero developed the TB12 wellness plan that helps the body recover quicker.

Now that Brady has officially retired from the National Football League, many wondered if he would maintain that strict diet. And, he apparently is sticking to it. He said:

“I don’t think it’s a strict regimen. I think it’s just trying to make healthy choices that allow me to live the life I want to live.”

The diet which contains no sugar, caffeine, dairy or wheat flour has now become a type of lifestyle for the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback. He said that it makes his body feel good so it doesn't feel like he is really doing without something.

He said that the diet has encouraged him to have healthy habits when it comes to food. And, it doesn't have to be any different now that his NFL career has ended.

