"He has always been in a good space" - Tom Brady's teammate downplays recent rumors of rift between Buccaneers QB and wife Gisele Bundchen

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took an 11-day hiatus from the team this off-season, during their preseason, to address some personal matters.

Many believed he took the time off to spend some time with his family. Some think his wife, Gisele, forced him to take the time off to spend more time with his family.

There were also reports that there was a possible "rift" in Tom and Gisele's relationship.

Brady's teammate, running back Leonard Fournette, was asked about Brady's confidence heading into week one. He claimed that Brady is ready and has been in a good head space.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady on his 11-day absence from training camp: "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of sh*t going on."

Fournette said during an interview released on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers YouTube page:

“Tom Brady is chill. He prepares well. He will be ready. He has been playing for 23 years. If he needs a break, he will stop. I am happy that he is back. He has always been in a good space. He is doing good and should be great for the competition."

The Buccaneers will kick-off their season Sunday night as they travel to Dallas, to face the Cowboys at 8:20 PM EDT, in primetime.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to secure their third Super Bowl in franchise history as Tom Brady seeks his eighth

Super Bowl LV

When Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, the goal was to win multiple Super Bowls. His former teammate, tight end Rob Gronkowksi followed him and joined Tampa, as well, as he forced a trade out of New England.

Brady even got Antonio Brown to sign with the team.

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Brady helped lead the Bucs to their second Super Bowl victory as he earned his NFL-record seventh Super Bowl.

This past season, the Bucs fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-27 in the divisonal round of the playoffs.

Brady initially planned on retiring from the team before he changed his mind. He announced he would return for another season.

In the off-season, the Bucs added Julio Jones and Russell Gage to fill Brown and Gronkowski's void for the upcoming season.

Tampa has been dealing with a bunch of offensive line issues and are entering the season with a weaker offensive line protecting Brady.

The road to a Super Bowl victory is never easy. It's going to be even tougher for Brady to win his eighth entering his 23rd season.

