Tom Brady has been enjoying the retired life as it's his first full offseason that he's not preparing for an NFL season. The NFL great has been spending more time with his children and did so recently with YouTube star MrBeast aboard a massive yacht.

Brady and MrBeast decided to throw some footballs at some drones as the former NFL quarterback looked like he has something left in that right arm. NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Brady and the yacht. Some even mentioned his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen:

HARVEY @MyLuckyCoin @NFL @TomBrady @MrBeast Brady could probably roll out of bed 5 years from now and still do this. Not human. GOAT. @NFL @TomBrady @MrBeast Brady could probably roll out of bed 5 years from now and still do this. Not human. GOAT.

Some NFL fans tweeted that they wouldn't mind seeing the seven-time Super Bowl winner come out of retirement:

DonGrez-CLE @AGfromCLE @NFL @TomBrady @MrBeast He could still take a team to at least the playoffs @NFL @TomBrady @MrBeast He could still take a team to at least the playoffs

The former three-time NFL MVP was throwing those footballs off of MrBeast's $300 million yacht with daughter Vivian and son Benjamin watching on. Brady threw a pass to the YouTuber's friend who was on a jet ski from the yacht. The throw was a spiral but the friend couldn't catch the 45-year-old's pass.

Tom Brady and MrBeast have amassed a great deal of wealth throughout their respective careers. The former New England Patriots star has a net worth of over $300 million thanks to his 23 seasons in the NFL.

MrBeast's net worth of $100 million falls short but his growing business is valued at $1 billion as that number continues to rise. The yacht video of the duo has garnered millions of views across various social media platforms.

What's next for Tom Brady?

Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 15-time Pro Bowler does have plans as he turns the page on his Hall of Fame career off the field. Brady plans to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders pending approval from other league owners.

He'll also be in the booth alongside Kevin Burkhardt as FOX Sports' lead NFL color analyst in 2024. FOX agreed a 10-year $375 million deal with Brady to join their team.

For now, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is just having fun. We'll see what other adventures the former quarterback will get into this offseason.

