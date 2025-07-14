Tom Brady sends 5-word message as NFL GOAT links up with Robert Kraft, J Balvin and Michael Rubin at FIFA Club World Cup final

On Sunday, Tom Brady attended the FIFA Club World Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, with the English club winning 3-0 to win the competition for the second time.
The former quarterback, who's a part-time owner of English soccer club Birmingham, is preparing for his second season as an NFL analyst for FOX. With training camp approaching, he found some time to watch the PSG-Chelsea contest at MetLife Stadium.
Brady posted a picture on Instagram story with a few other legends. He was next to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, with whom he won six Super Bowls. Colombian singer J Balvin and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin were also at the stadium.
Tom Brady shared a picture with the trio with a message seemingly dedicated to Balvin, writing:
"Need some new backup dancers?"
Since retiring from the NFL, Brady has made waves with some of his business ventures, including buying a part-time stake at Birmingham City.
The quarterback purchased a minority stake in the team in August 2023, but the start of his life as a minority owner was tough, as Birmingham were relegated from the Championship, England's second tier, in May 2024. However, they won promotion in 2025 and returned to the Championship this season.
Tom Brady spotted in Donald Trump's suite during FIFA Club World Cup final
Over the years, Tom Brady has spoken multiple times about the current U.S. President Donald Trump, making sure to stay out of trouble with any remarks regarding his relationship with Trump.
On Sunday, as PSG and Chelsea played the Club World Cup final, Brady was seen in Trump's suite among other famous names, including FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Rupert Murdoch and other figures of U.S. politics who were with Trump.
When Chelsea captain Reece James received the trophy from Infantino and was ready to lift the trophy, an unusual scene happened, with Trump next to the Chelsea players. James and superstar Cole Palmer seemed confused about what was happening, but James decided to lift the trophy a few moments later.
Meanwhile, Brady, who was inTrump's suite, will enter the second season of a 10-year deal worth $375 million with FOX to work as an analyst during NFL games.
