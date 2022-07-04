WATCH: "I'm reloaded" - Tom Brady sends out a bizarre post promoting cryptocurrencies

Tom Brady is a busy man. He leads an action-packed life that sees him branch into many ventures and different markets. Primarily, we know him as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. But he's far more than that. On the surface, you can see that he's a family man. Delve a little deeper and you'll see he's also a man of many projects.

In a bizarre video, the quarterback was recently seen advertising Bitcoin, a popular cryptocurrency.

He begins by spraying a flamethrower all over a chunk of ice. Inside the ice is a Bitcoin. He tells the viewer:

"A lot of people think this is how you mine Bitcoin."

He says that you don't need a flamethrower to buy, sell or trade the cryptocurrency. In fact, all you need is FTX, a virtual cryptocurrency exchange platform.

He finishes the strange advertisement by yelling, "I'm reloaded!" as the Bitcoin thaws.

Tom Brady's net worth and sponsorships

Tom Brady's net worth going into this season is about $400 million. As of this year, Roger Staubach has the highest net worth of any NFL player ever and is worth approximately $600 million.

$200 million is a large lead, but when you should never bet against Brady. When he does commit to retirement, he will undoubtedly start bridging the gap. The Tampa Bay quarterback recently signed a 10-year $375 million deal with Fox Sports. He also has a line of clothing with the Kardashians.

FTX is the latest endorsement deal the Tampa Bay quarterback has signed, but it goes a step further than that. It appears he truly believes in the company, as he and his wife Giselle Bundchen have purchased equity stakes in the company in a long-term deal.

Along with FTX, the future Hall-of-Famer has quite a few sponsorships, including:

Under Armour

IWC watches

Molecular Mattresses

Aston Martin

Upper Deck

Ugg

Footlocker

Tag Heuer

Sam Adams

Hertz

He has reportedly earned over $100 million for his endorsements. He also recently suggested that he wants to go into producing films after he retires. But whatever he decides to do, the future certainly looks bright for Tom Brady.

Before then, however, is the small matter of the 2022 NFL season. In just a few months, the Buccaneers and their flame-throwing quarterback will embark on an ambitious campaign. Their goal is nothing short of winning the Super Bowl. The question remains as to whether the seven-time Super Bowl champion can win it all one more time.

