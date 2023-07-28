Tom Brady shares glimpse into precious moments with children Vivian and Ben

Tom Brady has replaced the football grind with the duties of fatherhood. After dedicating the last 20 years to the game, the retired quarterback is enjoying a laid-back life.

Taking to Instagram, Brady posted to his story a photo of his kids Vivian and Ben with the caption "All love all the time."

Here's a quick glimpse into the most recent outtake of Brady's life:

Vivian and Ben star in Tom Brady's Instagram story

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk pictures go viral

The former quarterback was seen by paparazzi with a new woman. In photos captured by TMZ, the quarterback was spotted caressing supermodel Irina Shayk's face. The media outlet also confirmed that Brady is indeed dating the supermodel, per a source with "direct knowledge."

It was also reported that Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen is not happy with the development. Notably, Brady and Bundchen have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian, which means their involvement in each other's lives remains inevitable.

What's next for Tom Brady?

Tom Brady isn't ready to stop looking ahead just yet. The quarterback has signed a deal with FOX to call games for the network, starting in 2024. He is also easing into his first season as a minority owner of an NFL team. As such, it will still be a football-laden year for the quarterback, only from a different lens.

In his personal love life also, he hasn't stopped looking for new things. Now, the seemingly all but confirmed rumor is that the former quarterback is dating supermodel Irina Shayk.

With all this going on, the quarterback still likely has more free time than he ever had in his life.