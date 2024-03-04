Tom Brady shows off opulent swimming pool and backyard at $17,000,000 Miami mansion

Since his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady now calls his Miami home his full-time residence. The former NFL quarterback began construction on the home shortly before his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

On Sunday, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback gave a glimpse at the backyard of his $17 million home. In a post to his Instagram story, Brady posted a photo of his backyard paradise with a caption about being home.

"Home is where the Heart is."

Tom Brady's photo of his backyard on Instagram.

The rectangular pool is seen in the middle of the backyard, adorned with sleek gray stone. The side of the pool is lined with lounge chairs and there are two seating areas including an outdoor couch and a table and chairs.

While tall hedges give privacy from the neighboring homes, the yard also has palm trees and over tropical foliage creating a true Florida oasis in Brady's backyard.

The home is located in the exclusive Indian Creek Island neighborhood, which is located alongside Miami's Biscayne Bay. The neighborhood can only be accessed through a guard gate that allows access to a bridge that flows into the neighborhood. Indian Creek also has its own police detail.

Tom Brady's career NFL earnings

Tom Brady may be one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play in the National Football League, however, it's not the only form of income for the quarterback. Throughout his NFL career, which lasted over two decades, he approximately made $330 million, which included taking necessary pay cuts to build a team around him.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brady's net worth is estimated to be around $300 million.

Tom Brady's contract with FOX Sports

Before his final season in the National Football League, Tom Brady inked a lucrative contract with FOX Sports. The contract is for 10 years and worth a whopping $375 million. It will also put Brady on the lead broadcast team each week, covering the biggest games on the network.

The deal, which was agreed upon in May 2022, will make the former NFL quarterback the highest-paid broadcaster in the NFL, surpassing Tony Romo. It also will shake things up a bit for the broadcast teams, as Greg Olsen will now have to move from his current role, as Brady has already been promised that spot alongside Kevin Burkhardt.