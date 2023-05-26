Mansion in Tom Brady’s ‘Billionaire’s Bunker’ neighborhood could sell for higher than Patrick Mahomes’ salary: Report

Ever wonder what it would cost to be Tom Brady's neighbor? Well, to put it in numbers, it would cost about $85 million. A home located next door to Brady's in the exclusive Indian Creek Island neighborhood. The 330-acre gated neighborhood is located on Biscayne Bay outside of Miami.

There are just 30 properties in the neighborhood, as well as a private golf course and country club. There is also a police department in the neighborhood. Apart from the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, other notable residents include Julio Iglesias, Ivanka Trump, Carl Ichan, and Adriana Lima, to name a few.

Sarasota Herald-Tribune @HeraldTribune Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump are (a very few of) our neighbors. Details about $85 million Florida mansion in Indian Creek palmbeachpost.com/story/news/202… Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump are (a very few of) our neighbors. Details about $85 million Florida mansion in Indian Creek palmbeachpost.com/story/news/202…

The home is 23,286 square feet with seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. The entire property exceeds 80,000 total square feet which includes 200 feet of Biscayne Bay waterfront. The home has a movie theater, library, and a wine room. There is also a detached cabana/guest house.

A home for sale in the exclusive Indian Creek neighborhood is on the market for a whopping $85 million.

If sold for $85 million, it would officially be the most expensive home sale in the area. In 2019, a home in the Indian Creek neighborhood sold for $50 million, which is the current record for sale price. To put it into perspective, Tom Brady's home which is under construction and personally customized cost $17 million.

Who owns Tom Brady's old house?

When Tom Brady left New England in early 2020, he sold his home and headed for Tampa, Florida to play for the Buccaneers. When he first arrived in the Bay area, it was the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of looking for a home quickly, he decided to rent one for himself and his family.

But, his new landlord was one of the most famous residents of Tampa. And, a Hall of Fame baseball player. He, Gisele Bundchen, and their children called Derek Jeter's Tampa home their own for the first season of his Bucs' tenure.

The estate was built by Jeter in 2005 when he bought two side-by-side lots for $7 million. He knocked both former homes down and built the 22,000-square-foot mansion which was completed in 2011. The house had seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, a gym, and a movie theater. A large pool and a picturesque waterfront view.

Now, the estate will be demolished.



Jeter sold the home last year for $22.5M — the area's most expensive home sale ever. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen rented this Tampa Bay mansion from Derek Jeter in 2020.Now, the estate will be demolished.22,000 sq ft7 BR, 12 BAGym, theater, 80-ft saltwater poolJeter sold the home last year for $22.5M — the area's most expensive home sale ever. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen rented this Tampa Bay mansion from Derek Jeter in 2020.Now, the estate will be demolished.▪️ 22,000 sq ft▪️ 7 BR, 12 BA▪️ Gym, theater, 80-ft saltwater poolJeter sold the home last year for $22.5M — the area's most expensive home sale ever. https://t.co/hmvqtOqC40

After Brady moved out of the home in 2021, Jeter put the home on the market. He sold it for $22.5 million which is the most expensive sale in the Tampa Bay area. The new owners reportedly plan to level the mansion to build multiple properties.

