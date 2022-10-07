Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen’s lavish 1.8-acre Miami Beach estate plans left in ruins amid rumors of impending divorce

After Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, he and his wife Gisele Bundchen purchased land in Miami to build their "forever home." The couple bought land at the prestigious Indian Creek Country Club, a high-security neighborhood sprawling over 300 acres with 34 residential homes.

Brady and Bundchen bought the 1.8 acres of land for an estimated $17 million. The construction was to include a 17,000 square foot residence, an adjacent gym, and a third building that would house a security team.

In recent weeks, it appears that construction on the lavish home has been stalled. Hurricane Ian may have delayed some of the progress on the home, but it appears that work has not been done for a while, which may date back prior to the arrival of the hurricane.

The 'New York Post' recently obtained photos of the construction on the quarterback's home. No active progress is being made. The main home is still just cinderblocks. Meanwhile, the other two buildings are simply marked, but construction on them hasn't begun. It is not clear if the halt in construction is due to the possible impending divorce discussions or the ever-changing supply chain issues throughout the United States.

When completed, the main home will have five bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a main kitchen, as well as an additional prep kitchen. The house will also have an elevator, office, study and a movie theater. The backyard will have an outdoor kitchen, yoga and meditation terrace, a garden, pool, hot tub, and a multi-use sports court.

The adjacent gym will feature all of the ammenities for a great workout, as well as a steam shower, its own exercise terrace, massage room and changing room. This seems appropriate for Tom Brady, who lives by his TB12 health and wellness program.

By the looks of it, no expense was spared, so if a divorce is on the horizon, one is to assume that the home will be a big topic of conversation.

Where is Tom Brady's mansion located?

The $10 million mansion that Tom Brady is currently having built is located in the Indian Creek Country Club. Dubbed as the "Billionaire Bunker," the exclusive neighborhood is located on Miami's iconic Biscayne Bay, where homes overlook the gorgeous waterfront.

If either Bundchen or Brady do, in fact, decide to move to the Indian Creek Country Club, they will join other high-profile names. Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner purchased a home in 2020. It was previously owned by singer Julio Igesias. Mary Stephens Shula, the widow of former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula, currently lives in the community as well. The CEO of U.S. Airways Rakesh Gangwal is also a resident, just to name a few.

The secluded location, fantastic views, and high-security make the neighborhood extremely appealing. If the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback were to reside there when construction is finished, it may be his retirement house. The home is about a four-and-a-half hour drive from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

