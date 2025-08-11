Tom Brady snubs Josh Allen & Lamar Jackson to name next NFL QB who will win Super Bowl ring

When Tom Brady was asked to forecast which current NFL quarterback might hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time, he made it clear: he’s not in the prediction business.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner appeared on The Joel Klatt Show on Monday.

The host rattled off a list of prominent passers: Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Jayden Daniels and C.J. Stroud, who are still chasing that elusive ring.

Rather than pointing to a frontrunner, Tom Brady spoke about the unpredictable grind of the NFL season and the responsibility that comes with the position.

"So, I mean, naturally, most people would say Lamar or Josh and because they've been the closest … championship games, MVPs, they have the highest expectation," Brady said. (Time stamp: 11:40)

"I mean, football's different. It's like every year you start right at the bottom with everyone else. And I don't love predictions and hypothesizing because it's up to them," he added.

Buffalo’s Josh Allen checked several boxes in 2024: league MVP and long-term contract extension.

Yet when featured on Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills, Allen was blunt, none of those milestones compares to winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

In Baltimore, Lamar Jackson is entering his eighth season and remains firmly in his prime. Despite being a two-time MVP, he’s not entertaining grand declarations about February glory.

Jackson’s focus, as outlined during Ravens training camp, is on mastering the offense and strengthening chemistry with new targets like DeAndre Hopkins.

While Tom Brady avoided singling out Allen or Jackson as “next in line,” he had no hesitation in identifying the quarterback who, in his eyes, already embodies the habits of a perennial champion

Tom Brady singles out Patrick Mahomes as the standard for championship quarterbacks

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

Tom Brady lauded Patrick Mahomes’ consistency, leadership and situational poise, calling them the intangible qualities that make him the most reliable player in the sport’s defining moments.

"Patrick Mahomes to me is the one that does that the most often because who he is, I mean, obviously his physical talent, how he understands what he needs to do offensively and he brings a consistent winning attitude to work every single day," Brady said. "In the biggest moments, you can depend on him the most."

In Tom Brady’s view, quarterbacks who haven’t yet won a championship must do more than deliver highlight-reel plays. They need to embrace the role of CEO for their team, influencing not just game-day performance but the culture, preparation and mindset of everyone in the building.

Mahomes, already a three-time Super Bowl champion, offered a real-time example of the leadership Brady praised during the Chiefs’ preseason opener against Arizona on Sunday.

Limited to a single series that lasted less than a minute, Mahomes still spent the evening actively coaching younger teammates, consulting with offensive staff and checking on injured players.

