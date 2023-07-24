Tom Brady may have a new lady in his life, and it became a hot topic on Monday morning. TMZ captured photos of the recently retired quarterback picking up model Irina Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air this weekend. Which has sparked speculation that the two are a couple.

Along with their relationship status comes the question of whether Gisele Bundchen was aware he was dating. On the "Chicks in the Office" podcast, Maria Cuiffo and Francesa Mariano gave their opinions on the matter.

Cuiffo wondered how Gisele Bundchen felt about this news. She also asked whether the two models knew each other since their jobs had coincided in the past?

Maria: They were photographed looking very flirty over the weekend. Tom picked up Irina from the Hotel Bel-Air Friday afternoon and then drove them to his Los Angeles home. And the duo didn't emerge until 9:30 am. The following day, when Tom Brady dropped her off back at the hotel. A little rendezvous between Tom Brady and Irina.

Francesca: I wonder how Gisele feels about that. I wonder if they ever ran in the same circles Irina and Gisele? Probably because they were both Victoria's Secret models, right?

Maria: I can't imagine Gisele will be surprised either. I feel like I think she knows Tommy boy's type. I feel like Gisele was like, way past Tom. Like, I don't care at all.

Tom Brady becomes E1 World Championship League team owner

Since his retirement in March, Tom Brady has added team owner to his resume. He has become the minority owner of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, and even Major League Pickleball.

Now the seven-time-Super Bowl winning quarterback has invested in the E1 World Championship League, an electric boat racing league.

"UIM E1 World Championship combines several things l love, speed, intensity, being on the water, intense competition, and innovative leaders. My message to our competition: be prepared for second place because we are aiming for the top! LFG!!!"

His team will be ready to compete in 2024 and will be lined up against some other high profile teams. Which includes teams owned by tennis great Rafael Nadal and Formula 1 Star Sergio Perez to name a few.

When he announced the news of his latest investment, he told his competition that they would have to settle for second place.

