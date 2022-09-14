“Tom Brady started an amazing trend, that’s what I want to say” - Serena Williams makes a startling statement on potential retirement U-turn while appearing on Jimmy Fallon Show

Did quarterback Tom Brady start an 'un-retirement' trend? Tennis great Serena Williams recently announced that she would be stepping away from the game. Although she didn't want to use the term "retire," she said that she would be evolving in her career and that the U.S. Open would be her last tournament.

Williams appeared on the Jimmy Fallon Show on Tuesday. Fallon asked her if she would ever consider following in the same footsteps as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, referring to his 40-day retirement saga.

Williams responded:

"You know what, Tom Brady started an amazing trend, that's what I want to say."

Williams jokingly said that the seven-time Super Bowl champion did start a trend, but didn't commit to whether she'd step back onto the tennis court anytime soon. She has said in the past that she is looking forward to spending more time with her husband Alexis Ohanian and her five-year-old daughter Olympia.

Serena Williams compares her career to Tom Brady

When Serena Williams announced her evolution from tennis into other aspects of her life, she wrote an excerpt in Vigue Magazine. In the letter, she said that she never wanted to have to choose between her career and her family. However, as a female athlete, those are choices that she is forced to make.

Good Morning America @GMA



gma.abc/2UKP3ch @serenawilliams doesn’t rule out one day returning to the world of professional tennis: “I mean, you never know. I’ve just been saying that Tom Brady started a really cool trend...” .@serenawilliams doesn’t rule out one day returning to the world of professional tennis: “I mean, you never know. I’ve just been saying that Tom Brady started a really cool trend...” 👀🎾gma.abc/2UKP3ch https://t.co/B9RwfOK7he

She said that if she were a male athlete, she would have had a career like quarterback Tom Brady, because he doesn't have those decisions to make. She stated that she wouldn't need to stop playing in order to attend to her family.

"Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family. Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity."

While some people believed it was a dig at the 45-year-old quarterback and the longevity of his career, it could be a realization about the world of female athletes. But it's also worth noting that the quarterback is currently dealing with a family situation of his own. The veteran signal-caller is torn between playing in the NFL and retiring to spend more time at home with his wife and three children.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12