Tom Brady eating bread? NFL G.O.A.T admits he's 'back to bread' in new Subway commercial

Tom Brady, the “Plant Man,” credits his long career to a careful, strict diet that emphasizes vegetables and non-processed food. The new spokesperson for Subway is now promoting their new 1-net-carb, zero-sugar bread, made by Hero Bread (Tom Brady is an investor of Hero Labs, Inc., the makers of Subway’s new Hero Bread).

Tom Brady goes back to bread in new Subway commercial

Tom “Bready,” as Subway affectionately nicknamed him, has extolled the virtues of eating organic foods like vegetables, nuts, etc. and avoiding pale, processed foods. The Subway spokesperson is back to eating bread and loving it. Tom Brady’s endorsement has helped increase Subway’s profile as the company rolled out its Hero Bread sandwich in GA, IA, CO, and ID in limited participating restaurants. Having Tom Brady as the frontman for Subway seemed poetic as the food franchise previously had New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick as its spokesperson.

This season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the no. 12 is once again setting records and winning games to keep the Buccaneers atop the NFC South. In 7 games, Tom Brady has 21 touchdown passes to 2 interceptions and has thrown for 2,275 yards in leading the Buccaneers to a 6-1 record. Heading into the halfway point of the NFL season, it’s hard not to see Brady and the Buccaneers as favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions. As long as Tom Brady is low-carb and slinging touchdowns, who is to argue with those odds?

Despite losing tight end Rob Gronkowski for chunks of games and possibly losing wide receiver Antonio Brown for the foreseeable future, Brady has kept Tampa Bay’s offense humming along.

Of course, he has plenty of offensive weapons on the roster, even if he has to favor one wide receiver less (WR Mike Evans) because of an innocent mistake in giving away a certain valuable milestone.

ESPN @espn Tom Brady had jokes for Mike Evans 😂 Tom Brady had jokes for Mike Evans 😂 https://t.co/d0o8GMKVMT

Given the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback’s success, it’s hard to argue with his results and the diet that fuels his longevity in the NFL. Now in his second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady is seeking his eighth Super Bowl ring. If he wins another title, maybe he’ll celebrate with a foot-long cold cut combo from Subway.

Between Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore and Tom Brady, Subway has itself another iconic sports figure to sell its sandwiches.

