Mike Florio suggests Tom Brady's sudden leave of absence reeks of something big that the Buccaneers don't want to reveal

Tom Brady has once again been thrust into the spotlight, this time due to his unusual absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp. Now 45 and entering his 23rd season in the NFL, one wouldn't think much about this. But that's not the Brady we've come to know and love.

His relentless desire to be the best translates to his work ethic. Always a regular at practice, it's the hush-hush nature of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' camp that has brought up several questions.

On an episode of Pro Football Talk, NFL insider Mike Florio couldn't help but question the mysterious nature of Brady's absence:

"He will have the next week or so to work on his tan because he's not with the team. And this was such a strange exercise in PR by the Buccaneers. The way that it went was all of a sudden on Thursday."

The Buccaneers camp revealed that the quarterback was on leave due to personal reasons. Florio, however, feels there's more to the tale than what meets the eye:

"He's excused for personal reasons, and then Todd Bowles tells the media he won't be back until after the Titans preseason game, which is this weekend. If you do the math, it's ten days. He's gone for personal reasons. Nobody's saying why exactly he's gone."

Florio was quick to point out how the story didn't add up. If it's due to personal matters, why did Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht claim that the whole thing was pre-planned?

"Jason Light the GM, basically said nothing to see here. We knew this. Well then, why didn't you tell anybody? The whole thing about it is odd, strange, and unprecedented. Other than injury or serious family emergency or contract situation, you don't have guys leave in the middle of camp. And if he's just leaving to take a break, that really is strange."

Could 2022 be Tom Brady's last season in the NFL?

Tom Brady at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

Tom Brady has withstood the test of father time to prove that age is just a number. But could the upcoming season truly be his last?

Entering year 23, the quarterback showed signs of cracking. He called time on his career following the defeat against the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs last season. As short-lived as the quarterback's retirement was, it shows that the idea of sailing into the sunset is something he has considered.

DraftKings @DraftKings True or False? This season is Tom Brady’s retirement tour. True or False? This season is Tom Brady’s retirement tour. https://t.co/Y0uIw2Kc7B

All signs point to the fact that the upcoming season could be his last. He has a solitary year left on his contract with the Buccaneers and a massive broadcasting gig lined up with FOX. Brady really does seem to be inching closer to the end.

For NFL fans, it's definitely a weird thought. Brady has been around for over two decades. Not seeing the iconic quarterback pad-up is nearly unthinkable.

But then again, it's Tom Brady we're talking about here. With him around, no lead is safe, and no retirement rumor can be trusted.

