"Don’t think those will have an effect on this game" - Tom Brady takes a dig at Indianapolis Colts ahead of upcoming clash 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is playing his 22nd season in the NFL and has accomplished nearly everything there is to do in the league. That being said, with a career that has spanned this long, you can make just as many enemies as you do friends. Many teams love the seven-time Super Bowl-winning QB, like the Patriots as he won the franchise six Super Bowls in his 20 seasons there. Another franchise that loves TB12? His current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, since he won them their second Super Bowl in franchise history at their home stadium last year. However, he's made some enemies along the way, and one franchise could stake claim to being Brady’s number one enemy.

Mike Wells @MikeWellsNFL T.Y. Hilton points out that he's never beaten a Tom Brady-led team. The Colts haven't beaten Brady since 2009. T.Y. Hilton points out that he's never beaten a Tom Brady-led team. The Colts haven't beaten Brady since 2009.

Brady: "Don’t think those will have an effect on this game"

In his career, the 14-time Pro Bowler owns a 15-4 career record versus the Colts with an 11-3 mark in the regular season. He has 3,753 passing yards with 32 TDs and 15 INTs versus Indianapolis in the regular season. In the postseason, he has a record of 4-1 with 1,037 passing yards with 6 TDs and 3 INTs.

“It’s a team I’ve played a lot of games against and pretty meaningful ones. I don’t think any of those will have an effect on this game this weekend. It’s a totally different opponent. It’s a totally different style of play. … It’s going to be a great game.”

Brady made his first-ever NFL start on September 30, 2001, against the Colts in New England. The then second-year QB went 13 for 23 with 168 passing yards and an INT in a 44-13 win. It also marked the first time Brady faced off against Colts QB Peyton Manning. Brady took over the starting job from QB Drew Bledsoe the week before versus the New York Jets when Bledsoe was knocked out of the game. He met Peyton Manning in the AFC Championship Game in 2003 on the way to two straight Super Bowl wins.

Zak Keefer @zkeefer Colts coach Frank Reich, 14-year NFL QB, on facing Tom Brady on Sunday: "I just marvel at his arm strength at the age of 44. It just boggles my mind." Colts coach Frank Reich, 14-year NFL QB, on facing Tom Brady on Sunday: "I just marvel at his arm strength at the age of 44. It just boggles my mind."

The Patriots were defeated 38-34 in the 2006 AFC Championship Game in Indianapolis when Brady threw an interception to defensive back Marlin Jackson late in the fourth quarter of the game. Years later, the three-time NFL MVP had 226 yards passing with three TDs in a 45-7 blowout of the Colts in the 2014 AFC title game. After the game, it was reported that Brady had used deflated footballs, leading him to miss four games at the beginning of the 2016 season. It became known as "Deflategate."

Kirk Morrison @kirkmorrison



All new episode of Boston fan-fav D'Qwell Jackson ( @Athletesunplug ) still needs to find that deflategate football that he intercepted off of @TomBrady . That mantle of his looking lonely right now.All new episode of @SiriusXMNFL Total Coverage podcast with Kirk Morrison apple.co/3nxutYt Boston fan-fav D'Qwell Jackson (@Athletesunplug) still needs to find that deflategate football that he intercepted off of @TomBrady. That mantle of his looking lonely right now. All new episode of @SiriusXMNFL Total Coverage podcast with Kirk Morrison apple.co/3nxutYt https://t.co/zJ17joDriz

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Now Brady and his Buccaneers are looking to notch back-to-back wins after defeating the New York Giants in Week 11 after losing two straight games earlier. The Colts are seeking their fourth straight win after defeating the Buffalo Bills 41-15 on the road at Orchard Park.

Edited by Windy Goodloe