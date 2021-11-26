"My wife doesn't think I'm the best roommate" - Tom Brady jokingly trolls Gisele Bundchen 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is in his 22nd year in the NFL and has encountered many teammates over that time. One of his teammates is tight end Rob Gronkowski, who joined Brady in Tampa Bay after nine seasons as his teammate at the New England Patriots. The five-time Pro Bowl tight end retired in 2019 but agreed to join Tampa Bay soon after.

Few can resist Brady's company. That being said, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has said that someone might feel he is not a great roommate:

“...my wife. She probably doesn't think I'm the best roommate all the time.”

In response to a question asked during a 'friendship test' involving the Patriots-turned-Buccaneers teammates, Brady said of Gronk:

“I'd have to remind him a few times what roommates do. I just have to remind him of a few things to do. I do walk by his locker a little bit so I know what I'm dealing with.”

However, as the conversation continued, Brady mentioned that one person in particular would think he would not be as great of a roommate. That person would be the 14-time Pro Bowler quarterback's wife of 12 years: international supermodel Gisele Bündchen. As per Brady, while he feels that he is a good roommate, Bündchen might disagree with that.

Gronk said that he wished he could call the supermodel. Brady said if he did, she would probably list a hundred things about him not being a great roommate.

Brady and Bündchen got married in February of 2009 after dating for two years. They have two children together: a son, Benjamin Rein, and a daughter, Vivian Lake. The quarterback and the model met in 2006 when a mutual friend set them up on a blind date. They married in Santa Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, California in 2009.

When he married Bündchen, Brady was a three-time Super Bowl champion. He and his teammate Gronk have four Super Bowls together. While the future Hall of Fame quarterback may not be the best roommate of all time, he is certainly one of the best teammates in NFL history. Gronk would agree with that.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Piyush Bisht