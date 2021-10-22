Tom Brady trolls doubters after Bitcoin price reaches all-time high

Tom Brady and Bitcoin have become a partnership this season, with the quarterback becoming an investor in cryptocurrency.

In May, Brady changed his profile picture on Twitter to one with laser eyes, the symbol of Bitcoin investors. He confirmed his interest in Bitcoin shortly after, during a conference on cryptocurrency by CoinBase saying that "Bitcoin was going to be there for a long time."

When Brady started out with Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency price was set at $58,704.57. There was a time where Bitcoin was costing $46,355.40, but the quarterback remained confident, even starring on an hilarious ad for FTX where he vented about the possibility of holding for 10, maybe 15 years.

A month and a half later, it looks like Brady was right about his investment.

Bitcoin reaches all-time high, Brady launches crypto football into the moon

This week, Bitcoin reached an all-time high on its value, getting over $66,000, and it doesn't look like there's anything to stop it from getting even higher.

How did Brady celebrate the feat? Obviously, by throwing a football. Well, sort of.

The quarterback posted a video on his Twitter account where he's seen taking a dropback on the beach before launching a ball into the moon, except that the ball has the crypto sign on it.

The message is clear: Bitcoin is going to the moon, and Tom Brady will enjoy his investments going even higher.

It's obvious that Brady doesn't need any money. The net worth of his family is monumental: the quarterback is married to Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen, a world icon herself. Still, Brady was right when he said that Bitcoin was going to be in for a long time, and it looks like his investment is already paying off.

Brady is definitely not going to keep playing for the next 10 to 15 years. But will he remain invested in Bitcoin for this long? If the value of Crypto keeps getting higher, and it definitely looks like it will, there appears no reason for the quarterback to jump out of this investment.

Even when he's off the field, Tom Brady finds a way to keep winning

