"It's insane, we are still filming" - Director of Tom Brady's movie '80 for Brady' explains how QB's decision to unretire has affected production

Tom Brady shocked the world when he called it a day on his NFL career after a playoff loss to the LA Rams in the Divisional Round.

With a year left on his contract, Brady insisted that it was time he stepped away to spend time with his family.

But just 40 days later, the quarterback was back dominating headlines again thanks to his decision to unretire. Returning for his 23rd season in the NFL, Brady stated that he had "unfinished business."

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

However, during Brady's brief retirement, the quarterback announced that he was working on a new movie called '80 for Brady'.

Said to be based on a true story, the movie will chronicle the journey of four friends who made their way to NRG Stadium to watch the quarterback's epic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Brady is said to reprise his own role in the movie, which is being produced by him as well. But the quarterback's decision to unretire has now left the movie's director, Kyle Marvin, on his toes.

In an exclusive with Entertainment Tonight, the director was asked whether the quarterback's decision to unretire would affect the movie and Marvin wasn't ready to rule it out.

"We are thinking about it. It's certainly news to us, so we had to adapt. It's insane, and yet we are still filming."

The director also noted that, much like everyone else, he too came to know about Brady's decision through social media.

"I found out through the media when he posted it. But it's only going to make the film we are making more interesting to be honest."

Tom Brady back for his last hoorah

The 2022 NFL season is the last one on Tom Brady's current contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. By the time the season draws to a close, the quarterback will be 45.

Reuters @Reuters reut.rs/3MGUAXn WATCH: Seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady ends brief retirement, announcing his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd NFL season WATCH: Seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady ends brief retirement, announcing his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd NFL season 🏈 reut.rs/3MGUAXn https://t.co/DqmaZ3tS66

While rumors of Brady joining the San Francisco 49ers did the rounds this offseason, there is a growing belief that the upcoming campaign will truly be the quarterback's swan song.

Brady, who already has a record seven Super Bowls to his name, is eyeing his eighth. With much of his supporting cast back for the upcoming season, sky is the limit for the quarterback who has a habit of delivering surprises when least expected.

