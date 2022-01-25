"That was pretty comical to me" - Tom Brady couldn't believe he was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct

Tom Brady's thrown his share of tantrums during his time in the NFL. However, this may have been the first one that caused a penalty. The quarterback was hit on the chin by linebacker Von Miller during the Rams vs Buccaneers playoff game over the weekend. The quarterback emerged from the hit with a bloody lip and immediately got in the face of a referee, pointing at his contusion.

He felt like he deserved a call, but was instead flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Days after the incident, he is still miffed at what happened, according to statements made on Get Up.

"I obviously felt like... I got hit... on the chin," the Bucs quarterback said. "And I felt like he missed, in the end, a clear penalty. So I screamed at him to throw the flag. And he did. But I guess I need to be more specific with who he needs to throw the flag on. So I got a nice bruise under my chin. And... it's part of football and we overcame it."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Buccaneers' QB Tom Brady said on his "Let's Go!" podcast with @JimGrayOfficial that family will play a big role in deciding his future: Buccaneers' QB Tom Brady said on his "Let's Go!" podcast with @JimGrayOfficial that family will play a big role in deciding his future:espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

After describing the events from his perspective, the quarterback gave a history lesson. Brady essentially described it as the first time in his career he was flagged the way he was, saying that the incident was "pretty comical."

"And it is the first time in 22 years to get flagged," the No. 12 said. "That was pretty comical to me... We're all trying to do the best we could do if I feel like... they miss a call, I want to let the guy know... and I've done that literally 1000 times over the course of my career and never got called but in this instance... before I could realize it the flag was thrown and I was looking at the guy like are you kidding me? And you know, I didn't cuss. I didn't do any of those things other than identify to him that he missed a call."

Matthew Stafford's key throw knocks out Tom Brady and the Bucs

Brady continued to vehemently defend himself on the call, which may have lit a fire under the quarterback, who helped his team rally from a 27-3 deficit to tie the game. But that set the stage for Matthew Stafford to lead a career-changing drive. Heading into the weekend, Stafford had yet to make a critical throw in the playoffs with his new win-now team.

Reggie Chatman Jr. @ReggieChatman



28/38, 366 yards, 2 TD and a game winning drive to send the Rams to the NFC Championship Former #UGA Bulldog Matthew Stafford CLUTCH in the biggest game of his life28/38, 366 yards, 2 TD and a game winning drive to send the Rams to the NFC Championship Former #UGA Bulldog Matthew Stafford CLUTCH in the biggest game of his life28/38, 366 yards, 2 TD and a game winning drive to send the Rams to the NFC Championship https://t.co/8lfTwLIaQ5

However, during the last drive of the game, Stafford made a key throw, hitting Cooper Kupp deep to get into field goal range. Matt Gay scored the game-winning field goal to down the Bucs.

Also Read Article Continues below

With the Buccaneers' loss, Brady was eliminated and the Rams took one step closer to the Super Bowl.

Edited by Piyush Bisht