Tom Brady unsure about $5,100,000,000 conflict of interest over NFL unretirement with Raiders deal on hold

One of the greatest players to ever play in the NFL, Tom Brady's retirement sent shockwaves through the NFL world. Though the retirement was expected by many, fans continue to ask the seven-time Super Bowl champion to make a return.

Brady, who has already unretired once, has often mentioned a possibility to return to the field.

In a recent appearance on the Deep Cut Podcast, Tom Brady was asked about his readiness to return if someone made a phone call. Though the retired QB seemed enthusiastic, he raised a possible conflict of interest around his return.

"I'm not opposed to it. If they would, I don't know if they're gonna let me become an owner of an NFL team. But I don't know if I don't know. I'm always gonna be in good shape. Always be able to throw the ball. So to come in for a little bit like MJ coming back. I don't know if they let me but I wouldn't be opposed to it".

Brady was certainly hinting at his investment with the Las Vegas Raiders, which is currently on hold. The former QB will reportedly own 10% of the team and is part of a bigger group looking to buy into the franchise worth $6,200,000,000.

More on Tom Brady's multi-million-dollar investments in retirement

While awaiting his $375,000,000 role with Fox Sports, Tom Brady has taken up the role as an active investor in retirement. Furthermore, multiple investments made by the star have been sports-related.

Per reports, Brady has invested in Birmingham City FC, along with a Professional Pickleball League team. Another significant investment by Tom Brady is his stake in the WNBA team, the Las Vegas Aces, which is also owned by Mark Davis. That being said, Brady's exact investment with the WNBA hasn't been made public.

He is also a part of Delta Airlines as a strategic advisor.

What is Tom Brady's net worth in 2024?

Following 23 seasons in the NFL, Brady has certainly cemented his place as one of the NFL's greatest players. His net worth, as per Celebrity Net Worth, is $300 million in 2024. Furthermore, he earned $317.6 million from his contracts during his career.

Post-retirement, Brady is also looking at his lucrative $375 million, 10-year deal with Fox Sports.