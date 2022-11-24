Like his game, Tom Brady's personal life is often under scrutiny and up for discussion. Fans have been supporting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star for years, including his marriage to Gisele Bundchen. Unsurprisingly, their recent divorce has captured all the limelight this month.

Brady, after over a decade, is single again.

Despite his extremely short stint with retirement and the Bucs' questionable performances this year, Brady is easily an NFL legend. Despite the recent status change, fans have already started linking him to other people he could date.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Tyson Fury's brother, Tommy, weighed in on Tom Brady's new single status.

Apparently, Tommy Fury believes Brady can try his hand at reality TV and possibly find love along the way:

"I've met the woman of my dreams on a show, and now she's having my children. It's definitely hope for Tom Brady out there."

Tommy Fury, 23, has been on love-focused reality TV shows before. He was on the show 'Love Island', where he met influencer Molly-Mae Hague. The two have been dating ever since.

Still going strong, the couple even announced their first child in September.

While the chances of the 45-year-old NFL star on a reality show are slim, Fury hasn't lost all faith yet.

Is Tom Brady already linked to other celebrities?

Social media users and fans seem hell-bent on finding Brady someone to date. While Bundchen has been linked to her Jiu-jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente, Brady is yet to land himself a new dating rumor.

Seattle Seahawks v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A few fans recently took up matchmaking, hoping to get Tom Brady to date golfer Paige Spiranac. As per a few users, Spiranac might actually understand Brady and could be a great pick.

Others complimented the 29-year-old influencer, raining praise on her for polite behavior with fans.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac @KevinCBryant2 @davesportsgod You guys are so sweet, thank you! It takes no effort to be nice so I always try to do my part to make someone’s day better @KevinCBryant2 @davesportsgod You guys are so sweet, thank you! It takes no effort to be nice so I always try to do my part to make someone’s day better

Spiranac did thank everyone for their kind words but chose to ignore the actual rumors. Especially since she has made some previous comments about Brady and even his team.

While she is a retired golfer, Spiranac enjoys the NFL just as much.

On his end, Brady is yet to address anything else related to his failed marriage or ex-wife. The couple will continue to co-parent their children. In fact, Bundchen also moved into a new Miami house, making her Brady's new neighbor.

